UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Bounce Back
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine broke down how No. 10 UCLA baseball responded to mounting pressure with one of its most complete performances of the season.
With conference play tightening, the Bruins bounced back from a series-opening loss to Washington with a 7–3 win in Game 2, staying near the top of the Big Ten standings and showcasing the depth and balance that have defined their season.
The response started at the top of the order, where sophomore outfielder Dean West once again sparked the offense. He reached base four times and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, continuing to serve as UCLA’s engine in the leadoff spot.
West's consistency at the plate has been a difference-maker all year, and Saturday was no exception.
You can watch the episode below:
What set this game apart, though, was the production throughout the lineup. Five Bruins posted multi-hit outings, and contributions came from every corner of the roster.
Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky delivered the biggest swing of the day with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his first hit of the weekend and a momentum-shifting moment in the middle third of the game.
Sophomore infielder Roman Martin, junior outfielder Jarrod Hocking, sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu and sophomore infielder Phoenix Call also delivered key hits as the Bruins pulled ahead and built a cushion.
UCLA’s offensive versatility stood out. Rather than leaning on one or two standout performers, the Bruins strung together quality at-bats throughout the afternoon, pressuring Washington’s pitching and capitalizing in key moments.
It was the kind of layered, team-oriented effort that has come to define their success this season.
On the mound, junior right-hander Michael Barnett continued his strong campaign by improving to 7–0. He worked five innings and allowed just two earned runs, doing exactly what the Bruins needed to settle in and regain control of the series.
The bullpen carried the momentum the rest of the way. Redshirt junior left-hander Ian May turned in three efficient innings of relief, surrendering just one hit and one run.
Freshman right-hander Easton Hawk closed things out with a clean ninth inning, finishing the game with a double play that erased any hopes of a late Washington rally.
While the final result of the series was still to be determined heading into Sunday, the Game 2 win gave the Bruins a chance to take the weekend and kept them within striking distance of the Big Ten’s top spot.
More importantly, it offered a reminder of what has made this team successful all season: balanced offense, dependable pitching and a collective ability to respond when tested.
As the schedule shifts toward the season’s final stretch, UCLA appears to be rounding into form at the right time.
