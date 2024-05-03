UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Send Special Message to Players Now in WNBA
The opening of the WNBA preseason is today and there are quite a few former UCLA Bruins taking place. The biggest name is former guard Charisma Osborne, who was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Draft just a few weeks ago.
The UCLA women's basketball social media account put out a special good luck message to all players who would be starting up their new WNBA seasons today. Check it out below.
UCLA will have six players on preseason rosters, including Osborne. They will also have former Bruins in the front office and bench roles within three teams in the WNBA.
The Bruins are normally well-represented in the league and this season will be no different. They are a prideful, historic program that tends to push out talent year after year. Make sure to be on the lookout for some former Bruins and the faithful will be watching closely to see how their careers go.
More UCLA: UCLA Basketball: Latest Update On Adem Bona Gives More Insight Into NBA Potential