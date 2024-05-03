UCLA Basketball: Latest Update On Adem Bona Gives More Insight Into NBA Potential
UCLA Bruins big man Adem Bona has been invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine, potentially allowing him to showcase his skills to all teams in attendance. Bona was great while with the Bruins but is now trying to chase his NBA dreams.
In 33 games this season, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for UCLA. He has been a key contributor to the Bruins' success over the years and should hear his name called on draft night if all goes well.
Bona has been a leader with the Bruins, notably this past season. Even though the year didn't go the way that anyone would have planned, he did show that he could step up when called upon.
However, he did struggle with inconsistency at different times. This led to the Bruins not being able to find any rhythm out on the court, giving them a lack of identity as the year went on.
If he can work on being more consistent, Bona has the drive to become an impactful player at the next level. Attending the NBA Combine will give him the chance to prove himself to potential teams in the hopes of improving his draft stock.
