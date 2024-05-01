UCLA Basketball: Conference Schedule Unveiled for Bruins' Inaugural Big 10 Season
After an ignominious Pac-12 swan song this past season (they went 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament, resulting in a rash of departures by either the transfer portal or a draft departure), the UCLA Bruins' inter-conference schedule for their first year in the Big 10 has at last been unveiled.
The Blue and Gold announced the good news via a press statement.
Some old friends are on the docket. UCLA will face off against former Pac-12 nemeses USC, Oregon, and Washington, for two home-and-home games a piece. Meanwhile, UCLA will also play each of the conference's other 14 squads (so, yes, the "Big 10" actually includes 18 teams), split down the middle between Westwood and road contests. Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin will serve as the Bruins' home opponents, while the Bruins will travel to combat Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.
UCLA is adding an influx of intriguing transfers next season, with Mick Cronin prioritizing national products after several international recruits went bust last year. The Blue and Gold have thus far brought in ex-Louisville guard Skyy Clark and former Pac-12 All-Defense USC swingman Kobe Johnson, among others.
