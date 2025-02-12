UCLA Mourns the Loss of a Bruin Great
Donn Moomaw, a UCLA icon and College Football Hall of Famer, passed away Monday at the age of 93, as announced by the National Football Foundation.
A two-way standout for the Bruins in the early 1950s, Moomaw was the first player in program history to earn two-time All-American honors, leaving an enduring legacy both on and off the field.
Moomaw arrived at UCLA in 1950 as an end but quickly found his home at linebacker and center under legendary head coach Henry "Red" Sanders. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive force became the backbone of UCLA’s defense, earning team MVP honors twice and being named Lineman of the Year as a senior.
Moomaw's impact was so significant that UCLA retired his No. 80 jersey, cementing his place as one of the best defensive players in program history. His senior season in 1952 was one of the greatest in UCLA history, as the Bruins went 8-1 and reached the Pacific Coast Conference championship game.
Moomaw’s defensive prowess was on full display that year, especially in a statement victory over Wisconsin, a team that had been averaging 240 rushing yards per game. Behind Moomaw’s leadership, UCLA held the Badgers to just 48 yards on the ground.
That season, Moomaw finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting, an extremely rare feat for a defensive player, and earned consensus All-American honors. His dominance on the field continued in the Bruins' season finale against USC, where he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, helping UCLA secure a 21-7 upset victory over its crosstown rivals.
While Moomaw’s impact on the field was undeniable, his academic achievements were just as impressive. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team in 1952 and was later inducted into the Academic All-America Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 1988.
Moomaw was also part of UCLA’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class in 1984 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1973.
A native of Santa Ana, California, Moomaw leaves behind a profound legacy in both UCLA football and the larger community. He and his late wife, Carol, raised five children — Dann, Jonn, Nancy, Michelle and Carrie — and were grandparents to ten. He is also survived by his brother, Dick Moomaw, and sister, Jane Elson.
Moomaw's memory will live on in the halls of UCLA, in the hearts of those he inspired and in the lasting mark he left on the game of football and the world beyond it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.