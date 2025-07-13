UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Right Guard
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, the players projected by Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson to be UCLA's right guards.
Julian Armella, Redshirt Junior
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
"UCLA continues to add bodies in the Transfer Portal, and whether Armella lands at tackle or guard, he's coming in at a position of need. The important thing to understand here is that Armella is not an absolute, day-one, surefire starter, so the Bruins probably still need to really hone in on a couple of starter-level players on the offensive line. What Armella adds, really, is more depth as well as a player with the potential to compete to start if everything goes well for him. Right now, UCLA really lacks P4 talent on the offensive line, especially at guard." --Bruin Report Online Staff
Garrison Blank, Freshman
Blank is a high three-star product out of the class of 2025. The true freshman is among the least likely offensive linemen to redshirt this season, being slotted as a backup guard. Blank was the No. 46 offensive tackle recruit in the nation for the class of 2025.
"Blank is a true tackle prospect with a huge frame. We saw him at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles back in March and he's all of the 6-7, 300 pounds he's listed at with big hands and an 80"+ wingspan. He played offensive guard as a sophomore and moved to left tackle as a junior and made a huge jump in development and physicality. He's a dominant run blocker who just mauls opposing linemen at this level. He plays through the whistle and has a nice edge in his game that you to have to excel in the trenches at the next level. He's strong at the point of attack and plays with good pad level and leverage, especially for a tackle with his length."
"He can pull, trap and cave in an entire side of the defensive line. He shows good quickness off the snap and can get to the second level but improving his overall athleticism and lateral mobility is something we would love to see moving forward. Probably projects more as a right tackle than left in college or could slide back inside to guard but he's a trend up guy for sure and shows a high ceiling. The frame, toughness and functional athleticism are intriguing and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect and multi-year starter at that level." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
