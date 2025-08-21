Bruins’ Dynamic Duo: Tino Sunseri & Nico Iamaleava
Under head coach DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins are starting a new chapter in their football history. One key collaboration that might propel the team's success is that between offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Sunseri was hired in December 2024 to serve as UCLA’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Before Sunseri arrived in Westwood, he was co-offensive coordinator at Indiana and stepped into the Bruins' offensive coordinator role following Eric Bieniemy’s departure to the NFL.
Before joining UCLA, Tino Sunseri had a longstanding relationship with head coach DeShaun Foster. This pre-existing bond was a significant factor in his hire, as it provided a strong foundation for the team's offensive improvement during the offseason.
Nico Iamaleava: A Fresh Start in the Big Ten
Stepping into the role of UCLA's starting quarterback is Nico Iamaleava, a promising addition from the University of Tennessee.
His high expectations for leadership and performance make him a potential key to UCLA's success this year.
Iamaleava possesses all the necessary tools, including arm strength, mobility, and vision, but he also demonstrated inconsistency and risky decision-making when he played in the SEC. Sunseri’s ability to adapt his offense to his players, rather than forcing a rigid system, could be the key to Nico’s growth as a quarterback.
High Stakes and Higher Expectations
The stakes are high for both. If Iamaleava thrives, he could be the face of UCLA’s rise in the Big Ten and a major recruiting draw. For Sunseri, success in Westwood could quickly put him on the path to becoming a future head coach.
Tino and Nico are eager to get the ball rolling for football season, bringing in new energy and swagger back to UCLA football. Tino Sunseri is setting up the offense for success this season, and the players feel it.
“First impressions of my first impressions of coach Tino, he's a high-energy guy. he brings a lot of high energy, and I wanted to go play for him the first day I met him,” Nico said during his Big Ten media interview.
“Coach Tino has put me in a great position to go out there and be successful”.
Bruins fans are excited about the pairing, even as critics from Tennessee continue to question Nico’s move. But as Foster put it, UCLA isn’t running from the spotlight—they’re embracing it.
This season, all eyes will be on the duo. If Nico and Tino click, the Bruins could turn into one of the most explosive stories in college football.