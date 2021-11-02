UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 10

After two straight losses in Pac-12 action, the Bruins are still one win away from reaching bowl eligibility and could end up in several different bowl games this winter.

Coming off a defeat away from home in Utah, UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) has three more chances to secure itself a bowl game, but the Bruins could be playing anywhere from Las Vegas to Texas once the postseason arrives.

Here is what the experts are predicting prior to Week 10:

ESPN: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Fresno State

Inglewood, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. UCLA already has a lot of history with Fresno State, especially with the high-scoring affair that took place earlier this season. Now with a 7-2 record after defeating then-undefeated San Diego State, the Bulldogs sit atop the Mountain West standings. The all-time record between the Bruins and Bulldogs is 6-4 in favor of UCLA, but in the last four matchups, Fresno State has come on top in each one. On Sep 18., quarterback Jake Haener led the Bulldogs to a 40-37 victory, handing the Bruins a defeat at home and a freefall out of the national media attention they had previously grasped after beating LSU. This is a rematch the Bruins could certainly be looking forward to if it were to happen.

CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 10 Wake Forest

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Wake Forest has an 8-0 record on the season so far and is ranked No. 10 in the AP poll. There isn’t much history between UCLA and Wake Forest, as they have never played head-to-head. Placing an undefeated team against the Bruins that are close to having a .500 winning percentage would be interesting optics. In other sports, such as basketball, soccer and tennis, the matchup between the Bruins and the Deacons is more regular. If this bowl matchup were to occur, it would technically be one of a kind on the gridiron.

Sporting News: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs Wisconsin

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Wisconsin currently has a 5-3 record this season and is coming off of an upset victory against then-No. 9 Iowa. Wisconsin and UCLA have faced each other 11 times before, and the most recent matchup was in 2000 when the Bruins fell to the Badgers 21-20. A couple of years before that, Wisconsin beat UCLA in the 1999 Rose Bowl. The Bruins lead the all-time series, 7-4.

247Sports: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs NC State

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 6-2 on the campaign and is just on the outskirts of the AP Poll after defeating Louisville last weekend. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last facing off in 1960, the Bruins won the meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair.

USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Nevada

Inglewood, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. After defeating their rivals UNLV on Friday, Nevada now has a 6-2 record, good enough for third in the Mountain West. Unlike the Bruins, the Wolf Pack received votes in this week’s AP Poll, but it was not enough to be ranked within the top 25. UCLA has a 1-0 all-time record against Nevada, coming away with a 58-20 win at home in 2013.

The Athletic: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs No. 19 Iowa

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Entering Week 10, Iowa has a 6-2 record on the season but in the most recent AP Poll, it dropped 10 spots to No. 19 after its loss to Wisconsin over the weekend. At one point in this season, the Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 2, before consecutive defeats sent them tumbling down the rankings. The Bruins and Hawkeyes have played nine times before, with a 6-3 all-time advantage in favor of the blue and gold. The most recent matchup was in a memorable game for Bruins fans, the 1986 Rose Bowl. Then-freshman running back Eric Ball ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bruins to a 45-28 victory.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated