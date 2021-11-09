Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

    Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
    Author:

    After three straight weeks without a victory in the books, the Bruins still are looking for the one win that will secure bowl eligibility.

    UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) still has three more opportunities to clinch a spot in December’s bowl season. The matchup against Colorado on Saturday could lead to the sixth win they are looking for, but for now, they are still stuck at five. Projections from across the media have the Bruins playing anywhere from El Paso to staying in Los Angeles for the holidays.

    ESPN: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia
    El Paso, TX
    Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

    The Sun Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. Virginia currently has a 6-3 record and is coming off of a bye week. In their most recent game, the Cavaliers lost to BYU in a 66-49 shootout. In the head-to-head history between UCLA and Virginia, they’ve played twice, with the two games being a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015. The Bruins won both games, with the 2015 matchup being the debut of quarterback Josh Rosen at the collegiate level. Rosen threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-16 victory.

    CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 13 Wake Forest
    San Diego, CA
    Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

    The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Wake Forest has an 8-1 record on the season so far and is ranked No. 13 in the AP poll. Wake Forest was previously undefeated until its Week 10 loss to North Carolina in a 100-plus-point thriller. There isn’t much history between UCLA and Wake Forest, as they have never played head-to-head. In other sports, such as basketball, soccer and tennis, the matchup between the Bruins and the Deacons is more regular. If this bowl matchup were to occur, it would technically be one of a kind on the gridiron.

    Sporting News: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina
    El Paso, TX
    Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

    The Sun Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. North Carolina currently has a 5-4 record this season and is coming off of a high-scoring upset victory against then-No. 10 Wake Forest. North Carolina and UCLA have never faced each other in football history, but have a storied basketball head-to-head series. UCLA men’s basketball will face North Carolina on Dec. 18, right at the start of bowl season.

    Read More

    247Sports: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 21 NC State
    San Diego, CA
    Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

    The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 7-2 on the campaign and is ranked in the AP Poll at No. 21 after defeating Florida State last weekend. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last facing off in 1960, the Bruins won the meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair.

    USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Nevada
    Inglewood, CA
    Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

    The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. After skirting by San Jose State 27-24, Nevada now has a 7-2 record, good enough for second in the Mountain West. Neither the Bruins or the Wolf Pack received votes in this week’s AP Poll, which would make this bowl matchup an unranked contest. UCLA has a 1-0 all-time record against Nevada, coming away with a 58-20 win at home in 2013.

    The Athletic: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs No. 19 Iowa
    Las Vegas, NV
    Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

    The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Entering Week 11, Iowa has a 7-2 record on the season and stayed at No. 19 in the most recent AP Poll after defeating Northwestern. At one point in this season, the Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 2, before consecutive defeats sent them tumbling down the rankings. The Bruins and Hawkeyes have played nine times before, with a 6-3 all-time advantage in favor of the blue and gold. The most recent matchup was in a memorable game for Bruins fans – the 1986 Rose Bowl. Then-freshman running back Eric Ball ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bruins to a 45-28 victory.

    Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17064063
    Football

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

    48 seconds ago
    pjimage
    Women's Basketball

    Gina Conti, Angela Dugalić to Miss Start of UCLA Women's Basketball Season With Injuries

    58 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.01.53 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II Talks Offensive Line Rotations, UCLA Run Game Bouncing Back

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17095148
    Men's Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason Power Rankings: UCLA Opens As Unanimous Top Team

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17095289
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15563291
    Men's Basketball

    Developing: UCLA Men's Basketball Forward Mac Etienne Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

    17 hours ago
    IMG_1267
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Myles Johnson Talks UCLA's Pregame Rituals, Utilizing Wingspan and Size

    20 hours ago
    IMG_1250
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Jules Bernard on Signature Plays, Return of UCLA Fans

    21 hours ago