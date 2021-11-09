UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

After three straight weeks without a victory in the books, the Bruins still are looking for the one win that will secure bowl eligibility.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) still has three more opportunities to clinch a spot in December’s bowl season. The matchup against Colorado on Saturday could lead to the sixth win they are looking for, but for now, they are still stuck at five. Projections from across the media have the Bruins playing anywhere from El Paso to staying in Los Angeles for the holidays.

ESPN: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Virginia

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. Virginia currently has a 6-3 record and is coming off of a bye week. In their most recent game, the Cavaliers lost to BYU in a 66-49 shootout. In the head-to-head history between UCLA and Virginia, they’ve played twice, with the two games being a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015. The Bruins won both games, with the 2015 matchup being the debut of quarterback Josh Rosen at the collegiate level. Rosen threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-16 victory.

CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 13 Wake Forest

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Wake Forest has an 8-1 record on the season so far and is ranked No. 13 in the AP poll. Wake Forest was previously undefeated until its Week 10 loss to North Carolina in a 100-plus-point thriller. There isn’t much history between UCLA and Wake Forest, as they have never played head-to-head. In other sports, such as basketball, soccer and tennis, the matchup between the Bruins and the Deacons is more regular. If this bowl matchup were to occur, it would technically be one of a kind on the gridiron.

Sporting News: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. North Carolina currently has a 5-4 record this season and is coming off of a high-scoring upset victory against then-No. 10 Wake Forest. North Carolina and UCLA have never faced each other in football history, but have a storied basketball head-to-head series. UCLA men’s basketball will face North Carolina on Dec. 18, right at the start of bowl season.

247Sports: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 21 NC State

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 7-2 on the campaign and is ranked in the AP Poll at No. 21 after defeating Florida State last weekend. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last facing off in 1960, the Bruins won the meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair.

USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Nevada

Inglewood, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. After skirting by San Jose State 27-24, Nevada now has a 7-2 record, good enough for second in the Mountain West. Neither the Bruins or the Wolf Pack received votes in this week’s AP Poll, which would make this bowl matchup an unranked contest. UCLA has a 1-0 all-time record against Nevada, coming away with a 58-20 win at home in 2013.

The Athletic: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs No. 19 Iowa

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Entering Week 11, Iowa has a 7-2 record on the season and stayed at No. 19 in the most recent AP Poll after defeating Northwestern. At one point in this season, the Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 2, before consecutive defeats sent them tumbling down the rankings. The Bruins and Hawkeyes have played nine times before, with a 6-3 all-time advantage in favor of the blue and gold. The most recent matchup was in a memorable game for Bruins fans – the 1986 Rose Bowl. Then-freshman running back Eric Ball ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bruins to a 45-28 victory.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated