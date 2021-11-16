UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

After securing bowl eligibility with their sixth win against the Buffaloes, experts have shifted on where they see the Bruins playing in bowl season.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) has taken the road less traveled to get to its first bowl game under coach Chip Kelly. Senior players will now experience their first winter postseason matchup, whether its an early game in Texas or under the bright lights of Vegas. The projections have UCLA dealt intriguing options across the board.

ESPN: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs Minnesota

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Minnesota is currently 6-4 on the season after losing consecutive games to Illinois and No. 20 Iowa. The Golden Gophers and Bruins have played three times in their history, with Minnesota having the 2-1 edge. Their most recent matchup was in 1978 when the Terry Donahue-led Bruins won 17-3 at the Rose Bowl.

CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 12 Wake Forest

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Wake Forest has a 9-1 record on the season so far and is ranked No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings. In Week 11, the Demon Deacons defeated No. 16 NC State, winning by three point. There isn’t much history between UCLA and Wake Forest, as they have never played head-to-head. In other sports, such as basketball, soccer and tennis, the matchup between the Bruins and the Deacons is more regular. If this bowl matchup were to occur, it would technically be one of a kind on the gridiron.

Action Network: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Miami (FL)

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. Miami currently has a 5-5 record this season and is coming off of a 31-28 loss to sub-.500 Florida State. The Bruins may have the 2-1 all time edge over the Hurricanes, but the most recent edition of this game is likely burned into most fans' memories. In 1998, No. 3 UCLA lost their 20-game winning streak and shot at a National Championship with a 49-45 Orange Bowl defeat. The stakes would be much lower than the game 23 years ago, but it would likely provide an interesting matchup versus Miami for a new generation of Bruins.

College Football News: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 25 NC State

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 7-3 on the campaign and is set to fall from No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its loss to No. 12 Wake Forest last weekend. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last facing off in 1960, the Bruins won the meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair.

247Sports: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Purdue has a 6-4 record on the season and recently lost to No. 5 Ohio State 59-31. The Boilermakers received four votes in this week’s AP poll. The all-time series between the two schools goes UCLA’s way with a 3-0-2 advantage. With two rare ties coming against Purdue in 1959 and 1960, the Boilermakers have never come away with a victory. The last time the two teams played one another was in 1980, when the Bruins came away with a 23-14 victory. And with the Pac-12 Championship Game out of the picture, the Vegas Bowl represents quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's final chance to play in his hometown while at UCLA.

USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs San Diego State

Inglewood, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. After a loss to Fresno State cost them a shot at a perfect season in late October, San Diego State has bounced back with consecutive victories and now sits in first place in the Mountain West and No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. All-time against the Bruins, the Aztecs have only won once in 23 games. Though, that one victory comes against the Chip Kelly-led Bruins in 2019, when UCLA lost to San Diego State at the Rose Bowl by a score of 23-14. As one-sided as the series has been all-time, the regional matchup would put arguably the two best teams in Southern California up against each other on the biggest stage in the city – SoFi Stadium.

The Athletic: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs No. 19 Iowa

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl will match up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Entering Week 12, Iowa has an 8-2 record on the season after beating Minnesota and was already ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings before that result came in. At one point in this season, however, the Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll, before consecutive defeats sent them tumbling down the rankings. The Bruins and Hawkeyes have played nine times before, with a 6-3 all-time advantage in favor of the blue and gold. The most recent matchup was in a memorable game for Bruins fans – the 1986 Rose Bowl. Then-freshman running back Eric Ball ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bruins to a 45-28 victory.

