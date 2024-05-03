UCLA Football: Bruins Add Special Teams Transfers
UCLA football is getting a boost to their special teams unit after securing two transfers in long-snapper Travis Drosos and punter Brody Richter, who both committed on Wednesday after visiting together. Drosos announced he was transferring to UCLA on social media this week with the caption, "I’M IN LA WITH THE VIBES."
Drosos comes to the Bruins for his final year of college eligibility. He spent his first season of college football at Colorado, before playing for South Alabama the next three years. He fills a great need for UCLA after prior long-snapper Beau Gardner entered the transfer portal, via David Woods of Bruin Report Online.
Richter also announced his commitment to UCLA on social media, with the caption, "I’m blessed to find my home." He joins the Bruins after walking on at Northern Arizona. Richter averaged 43.1 yards per punt on 23 punts during the 2023 season. This is slightly higher than UCLA's punting average in 2023 when Will Powers averaged 42 yards per punt.
Special teams are often an overlooked part of football, but can easily impact the outcome of a game. A good long-snapper is especially important as a bad snap can affect a kicker's accuracy or the timing. The Bruins had three kicks blocked during the 2023 season.
