A Familiar Face Rejoins UCLA Football
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster announced Thursday that Bailey McElwain will rejoin the program as the senior special teams analyst.
This marks McElwain's return to Westwood, having previously served as a special teams analyst for the Bruins in 2022. With a proven track record and recognition as one of coaching’s rising stars, McElwain is poised to make an immediate impact in his new role.
"We are excited to have Bailey back on staff," said Foster in a statement. "He is an impressive young coach whose attention to detail and versatility can give us an edge and make him perfect to lead our special teams."
McElwain’s coaching journey over the past few years has seen rapid progress, establishing him as a key figure in special teams development. He was recently named a rising star in coaching as an off-field member of the 247Sports 30Under30 list. In 2024, he served as the special teams quality control coach at Washington, where he helped the Huskies reach the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
Before his stint at Washington, McElwain spent 2023 as the tight ends coach at Northern Arizona. There, he played a key role in helping the team’s tight ends improve in the red zone, with Marcus Phillips Jr. standing out as one of the primary contributors. Phillips finished second on the team with four receiving touchdowns, doubling his previous career total.
McElwain’s first tenure at UCLA in 2022 also yielded great success, particularly with placekicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, who put together one of the best scoring seasons in program history. Barr-Mira totaled 106 points, including a game-winning field goal against South Alabama that earned him recognition as the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
In addition to his work in special teams, McElwain has demonstrated his versatility across different coaching positions. In 2021, he made his Big Ten debut as an assistant offensive line coach at Northwestern. McElwain’s career began at the FBS level in 2020 as an offensive graduate assistant at UNLV, following a year as a volunteer safeties coach at East Central Community College.
McElwain’s playing career was cut short due to injury, but he made an impact at Vanderbilt in 2016 as the team's lead fullback. He helped the Commodores secure a spot in the Camping World Independence Bowl and caught six passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns that season.
With his return to UCLA, McElwain brings a wealth of experience and a keen understanding of special teams. He is one of several fresh faces on the coaching staff. As he takes on his new role, he will be instrumental in continuing the Bruins’ success in all phases of the game, helping to elevate UCLA’s special teams to new heights.
