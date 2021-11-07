Week 11 AP Poll: Pac-12 Still Leaning on Oregon, Utah Present As Well

The Bruins probably couldn't have gotten back into the polls even if they had played a game this weekend.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) again did not earn a single vote in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 10 contests across the country. The Bruins were in the same spot after losing back-to-back games ahead of last week's poll, and they were stuck on bye this weekend.

The USA Coaches Poll did not provide UCLA with any votes either.

UCLA lost to Utah 44-24 and Oregon 34-31 in its last two outings, giving them a 3-4 record since beating LSU back in early September.

The Bruins had been a part of every AP Poll so far in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they have been left out completely for the third time in five weeks. Even UCLA's four points two weeks ago were good enough to make them the No. 36 team in the country, but now they're at least outside of that top 40 bubble for the second week in a row.

Around the conference, Oregon moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after beating Washington in a tight 26-16 contest in Seattle. Once again, the Ducks are the lone Pac-12 team in the top 25, as no other conference representatives have appeared since Week 7.

Utah was in the receiving votes section for the second week in a row after blowing out UCLA last week and Stanford this week. The Utes had 11 points last week, good for No. 34, and now hold the No. 29 spot with 32 points.

Arizona State is the only other Pac-12 team more than one game over .500 on the season, and the Sun Devils did not earn any votes. No other Pac-12 teams received votes at all, putting the conference's hopes at national relevance squarely on the Ducks and Utes' shoulders.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in the poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 9-0 (63 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati, 9-0

3. Alabama, 8-1

4. Oklahoma, 9-0

5. Oregon, 8-1

6. Ohio State, 8-1

7. Notre Dame, 8-1

8. Michigan State, 8-1

9. Michigan, 8-1

10. Oklahoma State, 8-1

11. Texas A&M, 7-2

12. Ole Miss, 7-2

13. Wake Forest, 8-1

14. BYU, 8-2

15. UTSA, 9-0

16. Auburn, 6-3

17. Houston, 8-1

18. Baylor, 7-2

19. Iowa, 7-2

20. Wisconsin, 6-3

21. North Carolina State, 7-2

22. Coastal Carolina, 8-1

23. Penn State, 6-3

24. Louisiana Lafayette, 8-1

25. Pittsburgh, 7-2

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

