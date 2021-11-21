Week 13 AP Poll: UCLA Still On Outside, Pac-12 Loses Ground

The Bruins once again picked up a dominant win over the weekend, but not one that happened to catch the eye of the national media.

UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) again did not earn a single vote in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 12 contests across the country. The Bruins were in the same spot after losing back-to-back games to Oregon and Utah, during their bye week and following a win over Colorado.

The USA Coaches Poll did not provide UCLA with any votes either.

UCLA beat USC 62-33 on Saturday, clinching a winning record for the first time since 2015 by winning its seventh game of the season.

The Bruins had been a part of every AP Poll in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they have been left out completely for the fifth time in seven weeks. The last time UCLA was in the top 25 was heading into its eventual loss to Arizona State on Oct. 2, when it was ranked No. 20.

There is one 7-4 team inside the top 25 and another three that received votes, but what sets UCLA apart from those groups is that all of their wins came against teams that are currently below .500. The lack of a quality win is hurting the Bruins' image, apparently, and their 0-4 record against teams that have a winning record clearly isn't doing them any favors.

Around the conference, Oregon slid from No. 4 to No. 11 after losing in blowout fashion to Utah in Salt Lake City. The Utes, therefore, moved up from No. 24 to No. 16, and become the second non-Oregon Pac-12 team to hold a top-20 spot in the last eight weeks.

Should Oregon beat Oregon State in Eugene on Saturday, Oregon and Utah are going to play again in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No other Pac-12 teams earned votes. Arizona State and Oregon State join UCLA at 7-4, but the two have the same problem in the eyes of the voters when it comes to true momentum and success against quality opponents.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in any poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 11-0 (62 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State, 10-1

3. Alabama, 10-1

4. Cincinnati, 11-0

5. Notre Dame, 10-1

6. Michigan, 10-1

7. Oklahoma State, 10-1

8. Ole Miss, 9-2

9. Baylor, 9-2

10. Oklahoma, 10-1

11. Oregon, 9-2

12. Michigan State, 9-2

13. BYU, 9-2

14. Texas A&M, 8-3

15. UTSA, 11-0

16. Utah, 8-3

17. Iowa, 9-2

18. Wisconsin, 8-3

19. Houston, 10-1

20. Pittsburgh, 9-2

21. Wake Forest, 9-2

22. San Diego State, 10-1

23. Louisiana Lafayette, 10-1

24. NC State, 8-3

25. Arkansas, 7-4

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated