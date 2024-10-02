Are the Colts Underutilizing Former Bruins Star DE Laiatu Latu?
The Indianapolis Colts made headlines when they drafted Laiatu Latu, the star defensive end from UCLA, with hopes that his college dominance would translate seamlessly into the NFL. Latu was a standout for the Bruins, known for his tenacity, speed, and playmaking ability off the edge.
His knack for getting into the backfield and pressuring quarterbacks made him one of the most feared defenders in the Pac-12. However, as the NFL season progresses, questions are being raised about whether the Colts are fully utilizing his talents.
Latu, at 6'4" and 265 pounds, possesses the size, agility, and football IQ to excel at the professional level. During his time at UCLA, he racked up an impressive number of sacks and tackles for loss, often taking over games with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
His blend of power and speed made him a versatile defensive weapon, able to rush the passer, set the edge against the run, and even drop into coverage when needed.
Yet, despite his potential, Latu's role with the Colts has been somewhat limited in the early stages of his rookie season. His snap count has been inconsistent, and while he's shown flashes of brilliance when on the field, it seems the coaching staff is being cautious in how they deploy him.
In the Colts' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week four, Latu only played 66 percent of the defensive stats.
Part of the issue may be the depth and rotation along the Colts' defensive line. With experienced players like Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner already established, it can be challenging for a rookie to carve out a significant role.
The Colts may also be gradually easing Latu into the NFL game, allowing him time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the professional level. However, with his unique skill set and college pedigree, there's a strong argument that Latu deserves more opportunities to make an impact, particularly on passing downs where his ability to pressure the quarterback could be a game-changer.
If the Colts can find ways to get Latu more involved, especially in key situations, they may unlock a new level of defensive dominance. Otherwise, they risk underutilizing a player with star potential.
More News: UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Believes Bruins Are Improving Despite Poor Results