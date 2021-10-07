UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins and Wildcats will face off in Arizona Stadium with both teams having lost their most recent game.

Another divisional contest is next on the slate for the Bruins, and it comes against a last-place team looking for its first win in over two years.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 9

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN – Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150/AM 570, Sirius Ch. 85, XM Ch. 85, SXM App 85 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -16 (-113), Arizona +16 (-107)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-750), Arizona (+550)*

OVER/UNDER: O 61.5 (-110), U 61.5 (-110)*

UCLA dropped out of the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls following its loss to Arizona State, but it earned one point out of one vote from the AP and was No. 20 in both polls as recently as last week. Arizona, which just had its bye week, has yet to receive any recognition from voters all fall long.

The Bruins have opened their season 3-2, covering the spread in all three of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. Dating back to the start of last season, UCLA is 2-2 on the road and 3-1 against the spread in those games.

Arizona is 0-4 to start 2021, losing to FCS program Northern Arizona at home, although they did give both BYU and Oregon runs for their money in September. Despite the winless record, the Wildcats are 2-2 against the spread, but they have failed to cover as a home team.

Since Week 6 of the 2019 season, Arizona is 0-16.

None of Arizona's four contests this year have resulted in over 60 combined points. UCLA, on the other hand, has seen three of its five games exceed that mark, with another ending at 59 points.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still No. 2 in the Pac-12 in passer rating, and he is just one score behind the top spot for touchdowns responsible for with 12. The senior signal-caller has turned the ball over just twice this season after never averaging fewer than one giveaway a game in any of his previous three campaigns.

Running back Zach Charbonnet has seen his efficiency drop off since the start of the season, and even then, he's still No. 2 in the conference in both rushing yards and yards per attempt. Receiver Kyle Philips leads the Pac-12 in touchdown catches and ranks second in receiving yards. Tight end Greg Dulcich, the Bruins' lone nominee for a Pac-12 conference player of the week last weekend, is No. 6 in receiving yards and No. 2 in yards per reception.

Edge rusher Mitchell Agude is still tied for the top spot in the nation in forced fumbles with four, defensive lineman Datona Jackson leads UCLA with 2.5 sacks and safety Qwuantrezz Knight leads his team with 30 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

UCLA averages 35.4 points per game while allowing 28.6.

Arizona, mostly as a result of its poor performance in the red zone, is only averaging 17.0 points per game. Its defense is allowing 31.0 points per game, putting both of their sides of the ball in the bottom 25 of the country.

Quarterback Jordan McLoud won the starting job from Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer after a few games of getting shuffled around. In his first career start against Oregon, McLoud threw five interceptions with a 96.8 passer rating and 0.8 adjusted yards per attempt. On the season, McLoud is completing 64.3% of his passes, but his 116.0 passer rating is towards the bottom of the conference leaderboards.

Running backs Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley have gotten virtual the same amount of play out of the backfield, both as ball-carriers and receivers. The two are combining for 108.8 yards per game from scrimmage but just 4.2 yards per touch. Shifty receiver Stanley Berryhill III is the Wildcats' biggest pass-catching threat, as he is putting up a career season with 84.5 yards on 8.3 receptions per game, doubling the production of the next closest wideout.

Defensive lineman Kyon Barnes leads Arizona with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and is the only Wildcat with multiple sacks through four games. Linebackers Anthony Pandy, Jalen Harris and Treshaun Hayward all have over 20 tackles. As a whole, their defense is forcing fewer than one turnover per game.

Ironically, the Wildcats outgained both the Cougars and Ducks in both of their near-upsets. The Bruins are passing for 234.4 yards per game and rushing for 203.6, while their defense is allowing 321.4 and 87.4.

UCLA owns the all-time head-to-head series with Arizona 26-17-2, winning seven of the last nine, but both of those losses came at Arizona Stadium. UCLA traveled to Tucson as a heavy favorite in 2019 following their comeback upset win over Washington State on the road, only to lose 20-17.

Most recently, the Bruins bested the Wildcats 27-10 in a wire-to-wire win down in Tempe in 2020.

*Odds via BetOnline

