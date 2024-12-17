BREAKING: Another UCLA DB Enters Portal
A day after landing two defensive backs in the transfer portal, another member of UCLA's secondary has decided to test the waters.
UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies announced on social media on Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.
He posted the following message:
"TO MY UCLA FAMILY.
"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. THESE PAST YEARS AS A BRUIN HAVE BEEN AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE. UCLA HAS GIVEN ME A HOME, LIFELONG FRIENDSHIPS, AND COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW AS BOTH AN ATHLETE AND A PERSON. FROM THE COACHING STAFF THAT BELIEVED IN ME, TO MY TEAMMATES WHO PUSHED ME TO BE MY BEST EVERY DAY, TO THE FANS WHO SHOWED UNWAVERING SUPPORT- EACH OF YOU HAS LEFT A LASTING IMPACT ON MY JOURNEY.
"AFTER MUCH THOUGHT, REFLECTION, AND PRAYER, I'VE DECIDED TO ENTER THE TRANSFER PORTAL AS A GRADUATE TRANSFER. THIS WASN'T AN EASY DECISION, BUT I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS NEXT CHAPTER WITH GRATITUDE AND EXCITEMENT.
"UCLA WILL ALWAYS HOLD A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART AND I'LL CARRY THE LESSONS AND MEMORIES WITH ME WHEREVER I GO. I WILL FOREVER BE PROUD TO CALL MYSELF A BRUIN. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME ON THIS JOURNEY."
Davies spent the last three seasons at UCLA. He recorded 30 tackles, one for a loss, half a sack and two passes defensed this past season.
In 38 games played for the Bruins, Davies totaled 105 tackles, two for losses, half a sack, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Davies transferred to UCLA after spending his first collegiate season with Oregon.
