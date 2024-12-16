BREAKING: Bruins Officially Hire Demetrice Martin
While it had been known for a little while now that this addition would be made, UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster revealed on Monday that the Bruins have hired former Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin as the team's pass game coordinator and secondary coach, per a release.
Martin had previously coached at UCLA from 2012 to 2017, serving as the defensive backs coach the whole duration, as well as the team's assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
"Coach Meat knows what it takes to win at UCLA," Foster said. "He is an enthusiastic recruiter who consistently brings the best out of his players on and off the field. We're excited to have him back on the West Coast and I know he can't wait to get to work."
Martin will be back coaching in his home of Pasadena, where he was born and raised.
The longtime college coach posted the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, regarding the hire:
"Thank you to MSU, J. Smith & Spartan Dawg nation for welcoming me back to my home school and giving me the opportunity! The new relationships made, and old ones strengthened are priceless... However the opportunity to go back to my hometown & be with my parents and children weighed HUGE in my decision to return to the LAnd in the home of the roses. I am truly blessed. MSU is in great hands with Jonathan Smith! Now, I'm ecstatic for the opportunity to work with DeShaun Foster w/ expanded responsibilities!"
