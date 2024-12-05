BREAKING: Bruins Quickly Hire New OC
The UCLA Bruins parted ways with former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after just one season and quickly hired their new guy in less than 24 hours. Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri will take the reigns of the Bruins offense next season, per multiple reports.
Sunseri will finish out his duties with the Hoosiers as they seek a college football playoff berth after an impressive 11-1 season under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. Sunseri is in his first year with the Hoosiers as he came over with Cignetti from James Madison.
Sunseri hopped onto Cignetti's staff at James Madison in 2021 and stayed with him up until last season as the quarterbacks coach before making the switch over to assume the role while also being the Hoosiers' co-offensive coordinator.
At just 35 years old, Sunseri has a wealth of experience coaching at the highest collegiate level, making stops at Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and then with Cignetti the rest of the way. He will be graduating into a much larger role as the sole offensive coordinator for the Bruins.
Sunseri was the starting quarterback for three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, leading the Panthers to a 20-19 record and three bowl appearances. He played professionally in the Canadian Football League for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2013 to 2015.
The Bruins are receiving a skilled offensive mind that can improve this offense scheme and success. He helped lead Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke to a season with over 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He can do the same with the Bruins' next quarterback.
