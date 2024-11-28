Breaking Down Bruins' Final Opponent's Offense
The UCLA Bruins will wrap up their 2024 season with an in-state non-conference opponent in the Fresno State Bulldogs. A Mountain West team that ranks in the upper half in the conference standings and in offensive production. The Bruins will need to bring their A-game to finish with a win.
The Bulldogs are led by junior transfer quarterback Mikey Keene, who came over from UCF at the end of the 2022 season. Keene has thrown for 2,673 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has been impressively accurate, completing 70.6% of his passes this season.
As the fourth-best passing attack in the Mountain West, averaging 247.5 yards per game through the air. Keene's main target all year has been senior wide receiver Mac Delana, who has earned 900 receiving yards on 51 receptions with eight touchdown catches.
The Bulldogs started and now will finish their season against a Big Ten team. They fell 30-10 on the road to the University of Michigan in Week 1 with Keene throwing for 235 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The turnovers have been a glaring issue for Keene and the Bulldogs this season.
As it pertains to the running game, the Bulldogs have struggled mightily all season, which does not bode well for them against a very strong Bruins run defense. The Bulldogs are the third-worst rush attack, averaging 99.7 yards per game on the ground.
Top running back junior Elijah Gilliam has just 465 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He has received 120 carries this year and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The Bulldogs will likely stray from their running game early in the game and rely on their passing threats to stay competitive.
The Bruins should find some success in creating pressure against Keene, who has been sacked 23 times this year. That total might not be extremely high, but against a strong Bruins' pass rush from the Big Ten, it will be a different animal as Keene was sacked three times against the Wolverines.
Overall, the Bulldogs do have tools to stay competitive in the final regular season game of the year, but it will be tougher than most of their games this season. They will rely on their passing game, and the Bruins' secondary and pass rush will need to be on point.
