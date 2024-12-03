BREAKING: Several Bruins Receive All-Big Ten Honors
A number of UCLA Bruins represented in this year's All-Big Ten football awards.
While the Bruins missed out on bowl eligibility, falling just one game short of extending their season, there were several players who stood out among the conference, and on Tuesday, they were recognized when the Big Ten announced its All-Conference honors.
UCLA junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a finalist for the Butkus Award, made the All-Big Ten First Team.
Schwesinger led the nation in solo tackles with 90 and was No. 1 in the conference in combined tackles with a career-best 136, which ranked third in the country.
The veteran linebacker became one of the best in the nation this season, a storybook campaign for a star who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.
Schwesinger's fellow linebacker, senior Kain Medrano, was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. He totaled 72 tackles, which ranked second on the team, 11 for losses, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, including a pick-six, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles, which was tied for the most in the conference.
UCLA senior defensive back Kaylin Moore and senior defensive lineman Jay Toia were each named All-Big Ten honorable mentions.
Moore finished the season with 37 tackles, two for losses, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception. His most memorable outing, of course, was his interception to seal the upset win for the Bruins against Nebraska.
Toia tallied 25 tackles, two for losses, a sack and a pass defensed.
You can view the All-Big Ten postseason awards here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.