BREAKING: Time Set For UCLA's Most Important Game of the Season
UCLA comes off its most important win of the season against Iowa, and from here on out, it will be vital that the Bruins take each game one at a time in their quest for a bowl game.
Their next game will be another test as UCLA heads back on the road, this time to face Washington.
And then, its most important game of the year will await.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, UCLA will host USC for the next chapter of the Battle for the Victory Bell. It will be their first meeting as Big Ten opponents.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced the game will start at 7:30 p.m. PST, 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC.
UCLA was victorious in their last meeting, having trounced the Trojans, 38-20, last season. The Bruins jumped out to a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter before USC began to battle back, posting 10 unanswered points to make it a one-possession game at halftime.
But UCLA would give itself a comfortable 31-13 lead going into the fourth quarter, having outscored the Trojans 17-3 in the third. The teams each scored touchdowns in the fourth, and the Bruins would walk away victorious, avenging their loss from the year before.
USC holds a 50-34-7 lead in the all-time series.
The Trojans have a meeting with Nebraska before they face the Bruins and currently have the same record as UCLA, sitting at 4-5.
With the rivals each searching for a bowl bid, their meeting will have more on the line than just the Victory Bell.
