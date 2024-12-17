BREAKING: Transfer Edge Rusher From Utah Commits to UCLA
UCLA has landed its first edge rusher from the transfer portal this month.
Former Utah edge rusher Ka'eo Akana has committed to the Blue and Gold. The commitment was first reported by 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
Akana did not see much action for the Utes this past season, appearing in just four games after playing in eight contests for Utah the season before. He primarily played on special teams in his two seasons with the Utes.
Akana, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, joined Utah as a three-star class of 2022 recruit. 247Sports had him rated as a four-star and ranked the No. 1 class of 2022 prospect from Hawaii and the No. 32 linebacker in his class.
Akana is the seventh player from the winter transfer portal to commit to UCLA.
The Bruins' recent haul of transfer commits has validated UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's belief that the Bruins would be able to bounce back from their portal losses.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
Be sure to follow along with our UCLA transfer portal tracker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.