BREAKING: UCLA Lands DB From Oregon State
UCLA has landed its second defensive back transfer in one day.
On Monday, former Oregon State defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Bruins. He had visited this past weekend.
Jordan will play under UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who was just hired on Monday. martin had recruited the transfer when he was on Oregon's coaching staff.
Jordan played in 11 games for the Beavers this past season, totaling 27 tackles, two for losses and four passes defensed. The year before, his first with Oregon State, Jordan had appeared in seven games, recording 11 tackles, one for a loss and a pass defensed. His first collegiate game very had actually been against UCLA, back when the Bruins and Beavers were Pac-12 foes.
The Federal Way, Washington native was a three-star prospect and was ranked the No. 11 class of 2023 recruit in Washington, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jordan is now the fourth transfer to commit to UCLA and the second defensive back to do so, joining former Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry, who had announced his commitment earlier on Monday.
UCLA is making up for the voids left by defensive backs Bryan Addison and Kaylin Moore, who each declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's clear the Bruins' transfer visits are proving to be effective, and there will be more coming up. Perhaps we see more commits throughout the week.
