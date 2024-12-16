BREAKING: UCLA Lands Transfer DB From Louisville
The UCLA Bruins continue to gain traction in the transfer portal as they have landed a veteran defender who should play a key role this upcoming season.
On Monday, graduate transfer senior safety Benjamin Perry announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to UCLA.
After taking a visit to campus this past weekend, Perry must have enjoyed his time in Westwood enough to quickly decide that he will play his final year of college football at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins have continued to impress as more players come to visit this offseason.
Perry played four years with the Cardinals, starting his career in 2021. He has earned 132 total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 38 career games.
Perry would conclude the season with 29 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and one forced fumble while playing in all 12 of the Cardinals' games.
Louisville finished 8-4 this year and will be playing in the Sun Bowl against the Washington Huskies on New Year's Eve. Perry will most likely play in that game and then it will be off to Westwood to join the Bruins for his fifth and final year.
The Bruins lost two starting defensive backs in Bryan Addison and Kaylin Moore as both declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Perry will be a great fit to fill the role of one of those positions and be a key factor for the Bruins' defense.
Perry's commitment to UCLA comes just a day after the Bruins had landed their second transfer from the portal this winter, offensive tackle Julian Armella from Florida State.
