Bruins Coach Prepares for Homecoming Battle with Iowa
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) have another big time battle this Friday night as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) to the Rose Bowl on Homecoming.
Bruins coach DeShaun Foster spoke on the upcoming matchup and what he expects from one of the country's best running backs.
"Looking forward to this week, another blue-collar team similar to Nebraska, so we're excited about that," Foster said on Tuesday. "This is a real culture that we're playing against because he's [Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz] been there for a long time. The way that he wants to play is embedded into his players and you can see that, so this is a good challenge for us at home. We want to show that we can play well at home, we're fired up for this opportunity. We do well on the road, so I'm trying to figure out how we can do the same thing at the Rose Bowl."
The Bruins' two-game win streak includes back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Nebraska. They are 2-1 in conference on the road but 0-3 at the Rose Bowl. There is an elevated importance to protect home field with just one other opportunity to do so in Week 12 against USC.
With it being homecoming, there must be a heightened atmosphere from other regular season contests in Pasadena. Foster called for the students and supporters to come out in droves to cheer on the Bruins in one of the biggest games of the season.
"Guys are excited for the challenge, it's a good team we're playing against," Foster said. "It's also homecoming, and it's another opportunity for us to show that we can win in the Rose Bowl. I need all the fans to show up, get out here, support us. I want to hear the students out there, students actually go crazy, a lot of alumni will be there because it's homecoming. We're just fired up for this opportunity to keep playing ball and do it at the Rose Bowl."
When it comes to the Hawkeyes' success this season, it literally runs through their star junior running back, Kaleb Johnson. The potential Heisman candidate has been on a tear this season, ranked second in the nation in rushing yards (1,279) and tied for second with 19 rushing touchdowns.
"This kid is special," Foster said regarding Johnson. "You can see that, and he's a guy that the more carries he gets, the more he gets going. You just got to find a way to get him down, and it's more of swarming to the ball and not just one guy doing it. Anytime I was playing running back, and I knew I was playing a good defense, it was when I made a move, and then there was another defender right there. That's when you're playing against a good defense because that means that guys are running to the ball. That's something that we do really well, and I think they're excited for this challenge because when you're playing against a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, you want to be your best."
No running attack can thrive without a dominant offensive line and that is exactly what the Hawkeyes possess. Allowing just 10 sacks this season, they have been able to handle almost every opponent they have faced when it comes to pass rush and open running lanes.
Foster recognized a pair of his veteran defensive leaders who are geared up for another tough challenge. This defense will be stacking up against an extremely physical front four and the best running back they will see all season.
"I think that this can help a lot of guys make it to the next level if they can be successful against a back like this," Foster said. "But that O-line is special too, they're humongous, they're big guys, but they move the line of scrimmage. I'm just excited for this challenge. I know Jay's [DL Jay Toia] is fired up for it, Carson [Schwesinger] is pretty fired up for it. I think the whole defense is ready for this challenge and it kind of plays into what we do well. We're just going to see who comes out on top."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.