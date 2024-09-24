Bruins in the NFL: Did Carson Steele Do Enough to Earn Chiefs' Starting Role?
Former UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele opted to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, but things did not go exactly the way that he had hoped. Steele went undrafted but used that as an opportunity to shine and force his way onto a roster.
The Kansas City Chiefs were that roster. The team took Steele on, and the Bruins product immediately began to show flashes of brilliance in training camp and preseason. This led to him being added to the 53-man roster, which is impressive considering undrafted free agents don't often make active rosters right away.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on Steele's performance in Week 2, stating the running back needed to "step it up." After a performance that led to seven carries and 24 carries, that is exactly what the rookie did in Week 3.
Steele emerged on the depth chart as the starting running back, after Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula. Pacheco will be out for six to eight weeks, leaving the door open for Steele to emerge as the lead back.
During the Chiefs Week 3 win, Steele came through in fine style. Though he did not score a rushing touchdown, he put together 72 yards on the ground with 17 carries and an average yards per carry of 4.2.
Steele might not have secured 100 yards on the ground, but 72 yards is a respectable performance for his first time starting.
But was this enough for Steele to maintain the starting back position until Pacheco returns?
The Chiefs did sign former running back Kareem Hunt to add some veteran depth, though he was not activated to the active roster. Hunt might have been a 100-yard rusher in previous years, but his production has dropped significantly in recent years.
The other option for a starter is longtime veteran Samaje Perine, who rotated in with Steele during Week 3. However, Perine only amassed 25 yards on six carries.
Steele is clearly the favorite to remain the starter for the Chiefs, and his performance during Week 3 is likely to allow him another shot at being the lead back when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The good news is the Chargers got hit with some significant injuries, and Steele might be primed for an even bigger performance. The former Bruins star could even work himself into a split carry type of role with a few strong weeks of solid numbers on the ground.
More Bruins:
Bruins in the NFL: Zach Charbonnet, Laiatu Latu, and Carson Steele Shine in Week 3