UCLA's Laiatu Latu Returns to Westwood During His 2025 Preparations
After becoming a household name as a member of the UCLA Bruins, Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu was a first-round pick and rewarded the Colts with an outstanding rookie campaign. Despite the prevalent issues within the Colts' organization, Latu was able to establish himself as the team's premier defender alongside DeForest Buckner heading into 2025, racking in 16 solo tackles, four sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Latu returned to Westwood this week, where he took time between on-campus workouts to take a picture with his former position coach and current UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
Malloe and Latu have a strong relationship dating back to Seattle as Malloe helped recruit Latu to the University of Washington. Malloe then helped engineer his move to the Bruins, where he, alongside the Murphy brothers, helped UCLA hold opponents to 18 points per game in 2023.
Malloe played a pivotal role in returning football to Latu's life after he was forced to retire while a member of the Huskies. Missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a neck injury that threatened Latu with paralysis, Malloe made calls to get Latu to a specialist who could help correct Latu's issues.
Latu received medical clearance and would win multiple collegiate awards during his two seasons with UCLA including being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, a Unanimous All-American, a two-time All-Pac 12 Selection, Polynesian Collegiate Football Player of the Year, while winning the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi award, and Morris trophy.
Latu's name and legacy are forever secured, and only the UCLA and College Football Hall of Fame remain the only thing missing from his incredible resume.
Latu has already laid the foundation for a potential Hall of Fame career by being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The Colts also hired Lou Anarumo to be their defensive coordinator and Anarumo just helped Bengals' DE Trey Hendrickson lead the NFL in sacks. Hendrickson has 57 sacks in four years under Anarumo.
However in order to get to where he wants to go, Latu returned to the place that jumpstarted a journey once believed to be over. With one year in the NFL behind him and a fully guaranteed 17 million dollar contract, things are just getting started for the former Bruin.
