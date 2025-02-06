UCLA Announces Date for NFL Pro Day
UCLA has officially announced its 2025 Pro Day, which will take place at the Wasserman Football Center on campus. The date is set for March 17, with the event beginning at 9 a.m. PST. Measurements will be taken first before the team goes through their testing phase.
In testing, players will compete in activities like the 40-yard dash, 3 cone drill, the broad and vertical jump, and the 20-yard shuttle. That will begin at 10 a.m.
The Pro Day will then transition to the final event of the day which is position drills. That will begin at 11:15 a.m.
UCLA's Pro Day takes place about two weeks following the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine and the event serves as the last opportunity for several Bruins to make a last-minute push up draft boards.
The event is set the be headlined by linebacker Carson Schwesinger as he was recently mocked to be selected within the first three picks of the second round. Schwesinger's participation in the event is up in the air after he pulled out from the Senior Bowl.
Quite frankly, if Schwesinger participates at the combine and does a great job, he's likely to skip the pro day's events altogether. There is a scenario where he might participate in certain activities during testing if he doesn't like his combine numbers but considering how much money he has on the line if he gets hurt, he'll probably be there just to support his teammates.
Oluwafemi Oladejo could be the big winner. Many people have grown interested in the UCLA pass rusher after a fantastic Senior Bowl with some believing he could go within the top 100 selections.
Moliki Matavao also impressed at the Senior Bowl. Expect his full participation as he will have millions of dollars potentially in play, depending on his performance.
Kain Medrano had a nice shrine bowl but will need a strong pro day in order to be drafted.
Devin Kirkwood is the massive wild card. He participated in the Tropical Bowl but as of writing, his draft stock ranges anywhere from a fourth-round pick to an undrafted free agent. If anyone lays it on the line, expect it to be Kirkwood as he has the most money to gain or lose from the pro day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.