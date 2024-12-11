Bruins Offer Miami (FL) DB
UCLA has already had a number of players enter the transfer portal but is making an effort to bring in transfers as well.
One of the latest players in the portal who the Bruins recently offered was Miami (FL) defensive back Robert Stafford. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
Stafford tagged UCLA's soon-to-be secondary coach, Demetrice Martin, in the post. Martin had recruited him when he served as the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon.
Stafford played in 12 games for the Hurricanes this past season, posting seven tackles and a pass defensed. It was his second season at Miami, which he enrolled at in May of 2023.
Stafford was a four-star class of 2023 recruit from Eau Gallie High School in Florida. He was ranked the No. 35 Florida prospect in his class and the No. 17 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below was an evaluation of Stafford from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins from April of 2022:
"An explosive multi-sport athlete that has just started to make the transition from wide receiver to defensive back. Not much meat on the bones, but makes up for it with his fast-twitch muscle fibers and insane ups. Tested off the charts spring before senior season posting the fastest 40-yard dash at an invite-only camp loaded with talented skill players. Also had the best vertical jump out of anyone that day. Aggressive in coverage and not one to shy away from a challenge. Ability to go up in the air and make a play at the catch point separates him from most other defenders his size. Rather fluid in his backpedal and has shown that he can mirror with his hips while gaining some depth. Appears to be pretty comfortable in off-man situations, which makes sense given his burst and ability to close gaps. However, will need to bulk up some if he’s going to jam larger wideouts at the line of scrimmage on Saturdays. Viewed by most college recruiters as a corner at the next level because of how easily he changes directions. Could also get a look as a single-high safety given his range, although he would need to embrace the role of mashing ball carriers in the open field. Skillset and athletic profile suggest that he should be viewed as one of the top cornerback prospects in the Sunshine State for the 2023 cycle. Will need some seasoning, but has NFL upside."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.