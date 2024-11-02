Bruins vs. Cornhuskers Live Game Thread
The UCLA Bruins (2-5) hit the road to play a midwest Big Ten opponent in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3). Bruins are looking to keep their momentum going as they respond off a win over Rutgers and a bye week.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Bruins win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Bruins have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
This is the first meeting between these two teams as members of the Big Ten conference and it should be closer than expected. The Bruins are coming off a 383 passing yard, four-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, who had his best game in four years.
The Cornhuskers are in a get-right spot after losing back-to-back games to top-25 opponents. A demolishing loss to Indiana and a very close defeat at the hands of Ohio State has this team hungry for a home win in Week 10.
It will be up to the Bruins defense to do what they can to limit Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola who has struggled of late. Five interceptions and zero touchdown passes in his last three games show that Raiola has felt the pressure of opposing defenses in his first collegiate season.
If the Bruins find a way to a massive road win, it would be their second-straight conference road victory after knocking off the Scarlett Knights, 35-32, two weeks ago. Watch for senior tight end Moliki Matavao to have another big game after his latest six-catch, 104-yard performance.
Be sure to keep up with our live updates throughout the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE