Class of 2023 CB Cole Martin Lists UCLA Football as Finalist, Will Announce Decision New Year's Day

With next year's recruiting cycle already getting underway, a promising four-star cornerback has the Bruins within his final four teams.

Class of 2023 Basha High School (AZ) junior cornerback Cole Martin recently revealed his final four colleges attempting to earn his commitment. Alongside UCLA football, Martin listed Arizona State, Colorado and USC as the schools he is choosing between.

On Dec. 8, Martin announced that he would reveal his commitment on Jan. 1.

Martin talked to 247Sports and West Coast College Football Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo about his final four possibilities.

“I've always been in there (Rose Bowl) and I know how special it is,” Martin said. “Darnay Holmes has been a big mentor for me, even like a big brother, and he's always told me about how special UCLA was for him. I've been taking it all in and it's great to know I have that option."

According to the 247Sports Composite, ESPN and Rivals, Martin is a four-star prospect. The 247Sports Composite has the Chandler, Arizona, native as their No. 87 overall player, No. 9 cornerback and No. 2 prospect in his home state.

While playing in 11 games for Basha this season, Martin accumulated 67 tackles while scoring two rushing touchdowns on the other side of the ball.

Martin is personally linked to two schools in his final four, UCLA and Colorado. Originally from Pasadena, the 5-foot-10 defensive talent lived close to the Rose Bowl growing up. His father, Demetrice Martin, was UCLA’s defensive backs coach for six years from 2012 to 2017, when the Bruins were led by now-UConn coach Jim Mora.

Demetrice Martin has now been on coach Karl Dorell’s staff at Colorado for the past two seasons, and that could be another link to where Martin could spend his next years in college.

The Bruins only have one commit in the 2023 recruiting class and it also happens to be at defensive back. Four-star cornerback Maliki Crawford has been committed since July 30 and if Martin were to commit, that would make two commits at the same position early in the 2023 recruiting season.

New Year’s Day will either provide the Bruins with early celebration or an opportunity to place recruiting resources elsewhere.

