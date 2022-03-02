Class of 2023 Cornerback Warren Smith Earns Offer From UCLA Football

The Bruins have become the latest team to hop on board for a late-rising defensive back.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 cornerback Warren Smith on Tuesday night, the recruit announced on Twitter. Smith has also played a lot of wide receiver for El Cerrito High School (CA) as well, but the Bruins are looking at him as a corner with defensive backs coach Brian Norwood handling his recruitment.

Smith also has offers from Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington and Washington State.

Most of those offers have come in the past few months, though. The Buffaloes offered Smith in May 2021, but no other program sent him an offer until after the end of his junior season.

Washington offered Smith on Dec. 17, just a few weeks after hiring coach Kalen DeBoer, and it took an additional month for the rest of the interest to really peak. From Jan. 25 to Feb. 25, Smith picked up seven more offers.

A dozen El Cerrito alumni have gone on to play in the NFL over the years, and even more have played significant time at the FBS level. Former UCLA safety Adarius Pickett graduated from El Cerrito in 2015, and he wound up recording 274 tackles, 13 pass deflections and seven interceptions across his career in Westwood.

Smith may not have the same build as the hard-hitting Pickett, but he is still adding weight to his long frame. Smith is coming in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and appears to be a solid physical corner in his highlight tape from his junior year.

The 247Sports Composite has Smith pegged as a three-star prospect. Smith is ranked No. 55 among cornerbacks, No. 57 in California and No. 666 overall in his class, according to the ratings system.

The Bruins are making a major push for several corners, now with six offers out to uncommitted players at the position. Maliki Crawford was UCLA's lone commitment in its class of 2023 before he reopened his recruitment in January and Cole Martin has already committed to Oregon, but there are still several names out there for Norwood to add to his future secondary.

Caleb Presley, Aaron Williams, Daylen Austin and Rodrick Pleasant are all four-star recruits – Pleasant has the Bruins in his top 13 – while Smith is the lowest-rated of the bunch heading into their senior seasons. Five of the top nine cornerbacks in California have scooped up offers from UCLA.

Obi Eboh and Cameron Johnson running out of eligibility and Jay Shaw and Shamar transferring away has left the Bruins short-handed at corner heading into 2022. Incoming Wyoming transfer Azizi Hearn is joining the fray, but he only has one year of eligibility remaining.

Devin Kirkwood will be a junior by the time 2023 rolls around, while John Humphrey projects to be the only other scholarship corner on the roster alongside him by then.

The Bruins will need to add multiple corners in one way or another, and Smith could be in line to be one of those corners, now with a UCLA offer in his back pocket.

