Class of 2023 Offensive Lineman Alani Noa Picks Up Offer From UCLA Football

One of the most physical offensive line recruits in California has picked up an offer from the Bruins.

Earning his sixth West Coast offer, class of 2023 interior lineman Alani Noa added UCLA football to the list of possible suitors on Monday. Loa announced via Twitter that he had received an official offer from newly-hired offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

UCLA joins Cal, Fresno State, Oregon, Washington and USC in the hopes of securing Loa’s commitment.

With the class of 2023 still an empty slate for the Bruins, Loa joins offensive line target Simione Pale as another interior lineman UCLA has sent an offer out to. Six offensive tackle targets have also received offers.

Loa is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite and Rivals. The Grant Union High School (CA) rising senior is currently ranked as the No. 591 player overall, No. 42 interior lineman and the N0. 48 prospect in the state in the 247Sports Composite.

In February, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound blocker spoke to 247Sports’ Dawgman about a handful of topics, including his recent switch from tackle to the inside.



"I can play wherever I am needed, but my coaches said they're moving me inside because of how I block and how aggressive I am," Noa said. "They said I should do pretty well there. I'll do whatever is necessary to help my team."

The switch from tackle to guard will be a development to watch as Loa enters his senior season. Noa had success in the past, earning Second Team All Sac-Joaquin Section Team honors from MaxPreps this past season, and he remains in line to be one of the top linemen in his region even after moving spots.

UCLA’s offensive line depth has shrunk following the 2021 season, and it stands to yet again next offseason. Starting tackles Alec Anderson and Sean Rhyan are bound for the 2022 NFL Draft, while left guard Paul Grattan ran out of eligibility and Beau Taylor entered the transfer portal.

Atonio Mafi, Jon Gaines, Sam Marrazzo, Baraka Beckett and Lucas Gramlick have stuck around on the interior, but they are all headed into their final years of eligibility in 2022.

Duke Clemens can play center and guard, and he is the only starter who is projected to still be around by the time 2023 rolls around. Should he decide to declare for the NFL Draft next year, though, the Bruins could be starting from scratch up front.

Tackle Sam Yoon is the only 2022 signee on the offensive line, making the interior an even more pressing hole in the near future. Benjamin Roy and Patrick Selna are other young pieces who could take on bigger roles by then, but they have not gotten any significant in-game action so far in their collegiate careers.

UCLA will need to add more than one lineman in its 2023 class in order to build sufficient depth again, but Loa is a prime candidate to become one of those linemen. Drevno and coach Chip Kelly will have to battle with six other Pac-12 rivals in order to earn Loa’s commitment, though, so a competition to watch lies ahead.

