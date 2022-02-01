Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Lists UCLA Football in Top 13

An elite California wideout has selected the Bruins as a semifinalist in his recruitment.

After offering class of 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and hosting him for a visit in June, UCLA football has now made the 13-team cut for the dynamic Valley Christian High School (CA) product, as he announced through his Twitter on Tuesday.

The Bruins are competing for Dickey’s commitment alongside Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC and Washington. Arizona, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Pitt, UNLV, Washington State and Wisconsin had previously been in the running before Dickey released his list of semifinalists.

In the 247Sports Composite, Dickey is currently rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 72 player nationally, No. 8 athlete and No. 8 player in California. On ESPN and Rivals, Dickey is rated as a four-star recruit as well.

Dickey played in 11 games during his junior season at Valley Christian, catching 78 passes for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named to the First Team offense for the 2021 MaxPreps California All-State Team as a result of his gaudy numbers.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Dickey is a physical receiver, but that does not discount his speed as well. Running a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, he possesses all-around skills to fit the wide receiver position.

Heading into 2023 for UCLA, Duke transfer Jake Bobo and speedster Kazmeir Allen are set to leave the roster following the end of their eligibility on the squad and the Bruins currently have zero commits for the class of 2023.

That leaves Kam Brown, Matt Sykes, Logan Loya, DJ Justice, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan to fill the wide receiver gaps in the depth chart. Dickey could enter the fold with an immediate opportunity to push his way into the lineup, but would be a major piece in the future of the offense regardless of the contributions he's capable of making as a freshman.

Wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel and coach Chip Kelly have sent out five offers to class of 2023 wideouts along with Dickey’s offer. Kyler Kasper, Rico Flores, Malachi Riley, Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray have all received scholarship offers at the position.

Tight ends Duce Robinson, Walker Lyons and Spencer Shannon have also received offers from UCLA and could play a receiving role were they to choose the Bruins.

Neuheisel has been active on the recruiting trail during the recent contact period, and with the 2022 National Signing Day arriving on Wednesday, he is more than prepared for the calendar to flip to next year's cycle where he has already laid a lot of groundwork, most recently with Dickey.

