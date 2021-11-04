College Football Hot Seat Roundup: Chip Kelly's Standing Entering Week 10

As the season is winding down, seats are heating up.

More so than ever before, college football coaches are getting fired midseason in order to get a head start on future searches and hirings. USC, LSU, Texas Tech, TCU, Washington State and UConn all parted ways with their head coach before their first November game, and others could be joining them in the coming weeks.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly could be on the verge of joining Clay Helton, Ed Orgeron and the rest, depending on where you look. Fans have been calling for his job for weeks – or months, or years, in some instances – thanks in no small part to his 15-25 record since joining the Bruins ahead of the 2018 season.

After starting the season 3-1, Kelly has squandered three separate chances to take control of the Pac-12 South and is 2-3 since beating Stanford on Sept. 25. His track record in Westwood, not having put together a winning season or appeared in a bowl despite his hefty price tag, is subpar to be blunt, and people are starting to catch on.

Not just fans now either – local and national media are winding up for a Kelly firing, should things take a turn for the somehow even worse this month. Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times wrote a commentary piece Sunday that got the fanbase riled up and may have even ruffled some feathers on campus.

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre added some fuel to the fire as well, alluding to a possible change in the air Monday morning.

Before we get into where Kelly ranks in certain outlets' hot seat breakdowns, it is necessary to point out that several sites have left Kelly out of the conversation altogether – FanSided, BetGM, DraftKings and CoachesHotSeat.com all don't mention Kelly in their latest updates this week, even after a 20-point loss to Utah.

Suffice to say that a coach who gets four years to build a program and still boasts the worst winning percentage of any coach in his school's modern era while failing to make a single bowl would typically be widely recognized as a prime candidate to be fired. But for whatever reason, whether it be the national reputation of Kelly from his Oregon or ESPN days or just a general dismissal of UCLA and Pac-12, not everyone is calling for his head at the moment.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at what others are saying about Kelly's potential future in Westwood.

CBS Sports

Kelly is one of 10 coaches given a 4 out of 5 rating here, labeled "Start improving now." There are only two coaches who earned a 5, or "Win or be fired," making Kelly essentially in a massive tie for third place for most likely to get axed.

No Power Five coach has a 5 rating at the moment though, so Kelly joins Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, Arizona State's Herm Edwards and Nebraska's Scott Frost as the coaches with the biggest jobs who could be sent packing in the coming weeks.

Kelly earned a 3 out of 5 from CBS before the season, which stands for "Pressure is mounting."

Here's everything CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd had to say about Kelly:

It's never good when the Los Angeles Times' UCLA writer calls for your job. The Bruins have lost two in a row, given up significant yards and Kelly is down to his backup QB. His .375 winning mark is the worst of any full-time UCLA coach. When pushing for the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl is being discussed, things are not going well. As of Dec. 1, the school would owe Kelly $9 million in buyout money. The pivot point may be the USC game on Nov. 20. UCLA is not awash in money, which may be Kelly's security blanket.

The Athletic

Kelly earns a "Warm" on the temperature check for his seat in this article, which ranks behind "Very hot," "Hot" and a few other variations on those terms. To separate things into a hierarchy, that essentially puts Kelly in a safer position than Edwards, Frost, Fuente and Miami's Manny Diaz, just looking at Power Five jobs.

Here's everything The Athletic's Bruce Feldman had to say about Kelly:

His fourth season started with a bang with a big win over LSU after he overhauled a roster with only a scholarship number in the mid-50s in his first spring and just seven offensive linemen. Much of that enthusiasm has since waned. The Bruins are 5-4 coming off getting mauled at Utah, 44-24. With home games remaining against Colorado and Cal, 7-5 looks like the floor and 8-4 is still possible. The one factor that could work against him if the Bruins flop in the last month: The athletic director in charge at UCLA now, Martin Jarmond, isn’t the guy who hired him.

YardBarker

There are no ratings or rankings here, as the 20 coaches are listed in alphabetical order and don't have labels on the their status.

Here's everything YardBarker's Shiloh Carter had to say about Kelly:

USC already dismissed their head coach, could UCLA? In 2017, the UCLA Bruins went all-in on Chip Kelly and it hasn't paid off yet. Kelly is (15-25) in Westwood and those high-octane offenses he's known for haven't exactly happened. The 2020 season was better, as their 3-4 record featured really close losses to Colorado, Oregon, USC, and Stanford, so things are trending up. Still, the Bruins look nothing like Kelly's Oregon teams that dominated the Pac-12 a decade ago and the cross-town Trojans seemingly are ahead of the curve at this moment.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated