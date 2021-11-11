UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will get back on the field against the Buffaloes this weekend with bowl eligibility, fan support and potentially job security on the line.

WHO: UCLA vs. Colorado

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 13

TIME: 6 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570/1150, Sirius Ch. 113, XM Ch. 198, SXM App 960 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -17 (-105), Colorado +17 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-800), Colorado (+575)*

OVER/UNDER: O 57 (-105), U 57 (-110)*

UCLA did not appear in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll or College Football Playoff top 25 this week following its bye and back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah. Colorado has not earned a vote in any poll all season, while UCLA spent September comfortably in the top 25.

The Bruins have opened their season 5-4, covering the spread in all five of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. At home, UCLA is 2-3, but has lost three in a row at the Rose Bowl dating back to mid-September.

Colorado is 3-6 so far in 2021, earning its first win over an FBS team besides Arizona team last week when it beat Oregon State. The Buffaloes are 4-4 against the spread on the season.

Five of UCLA's nine contests this year has resulted in more than 57 combined points. Colorado, on the other hand, has seen their games exceed that mark just twice in nine opportunities, but those were their two most recent games.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who held the No. 1 passer rating in the Pac-12 for the majority of the first half of the season, is now No. 3 among qualified players. Thompson-Robinson injured his right thumb in the fourth quarter against Oregon on Oct. 23 and missed the following game against Utah, leading to backup Ethan Garbers earning the start in his place. Thompson-Robinson is expected to play Saturday against the Buffaloes.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown are coming off a string of subpar combined performances, and now rank No. 4 and No. 8 in the conference in rushing yards after the bye. Both ball-carriers rank in the top 10 in the Pac-12 for yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns as well.

Receiver Kyle Philips is second the Pac-12 in touchdown catches and ranks fifth in yards and sixth in catches. Tight end Greg Dulcich is also in the top 10 in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The only Bruins on the conference leaderboards on the defensive side of the ball are safety Quentin Lake, who is tied for No. 8 with five passes defended, and defensive lineman Datona Jackson, who is tied for No. 10 with 3.5 sacks, while edge rusher Mitchell Agude is towards the top in the nation in forced fumbles with four.

Striker Qwuantrezz Knight leads the Bruins in tackles and tackles for loss with 42 and 5.5, respectively. Linebacker Bo Calvert has 5.5 tackles for loss as well.

UCLA averages 32.3 points per game while allowing 28.2.

Colorado is averaging 19.1 points per game, ranking No. 119 in the country. Its defense, which is allowing 25.7 points per game, ranks just No. 67.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis has been the Buffaloes' starting quarterback all year as a true freshman. Lewis owns a 128.8 passer rating, which is good for No. 10 in the Pac-12, and his 6.5 yards per attempt don't even crack the top 10. The freshman does have 10 passing touchdowns to three interceptions with one rushing touchdown as well.

Running back Jarek Broussard is the lead man in the backfield with 510 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. Alex Fontenot had been getting a solid share of the touches out of the backfield as well, but Broussard had nearly five times as many carries as his counterpart when he rushed for 151 yards last week against Oregon State. Broussard had 187 yards and three touchdowns against UCLA in the 2020 season opener.

Through the air, Lewis has been spreading the ball pretty evenly without one target racking up even three receptions per game. 6-foot-3 wideout Brenden Rice leads Colorado with 18 receptions, 285 yards and three touchdowns, with tight end Brady Russell narrowly behind with 15 catches and 204 yards, although he has not found the end zone in 2021.

Colorado's top defensive player, linebacker Nate Landman, leads his team in tackles and passes defended despite missing two games. His status for Saturday has not been locked down, but he seems to be on track to play in some capacity. Linebacker Carson Wells has been the most disruptive Buffalo behind the line of scrimmage this season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, while cornerback Christian Gonzalez and linebacker Guy Thomas have combined for another 9.0 tackles for loss.

UCLA owns the all-time head-to-head series with Colorado 11-5, although it is just 2-3 across the last five. On the other hand, the Bruins are a perfect 5-0 against the Buffaloes in Pasadena since they joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Most recently, UCLA lost to Colorado 48-42 at Folsom Field in 2020, a loss that kicked off an up-and-down pandemic-shortened season.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

