UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Postgame Takeaways

The Bruins are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2017 thanks to their latest win over the Buffaloes.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) beat Colorado (3-7, 2-5) 44-20 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The victory got them to the six-win mark for the first time under coach Chip Kelly, so the end result wound up being much more than just the W.

These are four of the biggest takeaways, narratives and questions to come out of Saturday's game.

Return to the run

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was slinging the ball all over the field and managed a great game after his early interception, but his most valuable contributions came on the ground.

Thompson-Robinson led the Bruins with 99 rushing yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run on a perfectly-read keeper. It was one of the best rushing performances of his career, and even the one time he got sacked, it was only for a loss of 1 yard.

The senior quarterback's ability to run the ball on designed plays, read options and scrambles spread the field for the Bruins, and running back Brittain Brown took advantage out of the backfield as a result. Brown only needed six attempts to rack up 58 yards, and he got into the end zone on one of those tries in the first half.

Zach Charbonnet was everything UCLA could ask for in a finisher – his long on the night was only 9 yards, so he wasn't breaking out the big plays he did against Hawaii and LSU, but he was effective nonetheless. With pulled tackles and multiple tight ends, Charbonnet took the easy holes and gobbled up three touchdowns.

Behind those three ball-carriers, the Bruins ended the night with 257 rushing yards, which was 1 yard away from their second-best performance of the season. The slow start was concerning, with just 14 rushing yards in the opening quarter, but that was more than made up for thanks to how well they opened up holes and ran the ball later on.

Glaring issues still glaring

Kelly joked at his postgame press conference about how the first question – which was about his team starting slow – was negative despite his team's win.

The end result aside, just because a team wins doesn't mean they were perfect, and flaws shouldn't be overlooked in favor of the "scoreboard" argument.

The run defense allowed 155 yards in the first half, and while the secondary wasn't allowing any big plays, quarterback Brendon Lewis was still 9-for-12 with a respectable 7.3 yards per attempt. Colorado punted just once in the opening 30 minutes and didn't turn the ball over in either of the first two quarters, which led to UCLA trailing 20-7 with a minute to go until halftime.

Another key contributor to the first half debacle was the numerous penalties. The Bruins had seven penalties in the first half, two of which wiped out massive gains – running back Zach Charbonnet's 50-yard run to the goal line and receiver Kam Brown's 41-yard score on fourth down. Pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct calls popped up on the other side of the ball, and the unforced errors were just as prevalent early on Saturday as they were in the losses to Oregon and Utah.

UCLA stormed back and played a near-perfect game from then on out, so credit to them for turning around and putting all that behind them. But just because the players and coaches tried to forget it at halftime doesn't mean it didn't happen, and those are the kind of issues that the Bruins might not be able to overcome against USC or a potential bowl opponent.

The Bruins never should have been in that hole to begin with. It was promising to see themselves climb out of it, but a better team wouldn't fall into a hole that deep to begin with.

DiGiorgio settles in nicely

Pregame, it seemed like the Bruins were going to be getting right tackle Alec Anderson back.

He was in uniform and went through a full warmup period with UCLA, only to get stuck on the bench throughout the game. When Anderson missed the Utah game with this same injury, right guard Jon Gaines II slide over to right tackle to replace him and Atonio Mafi filled in on the interior.

Kelly and offensive coordinator Justin Frye rightfully diagnosed that that was not going to be a winning combination on the right side should Anderson be out again, which, of course, he was Saturday. Letting Gaines move back to his natural right guard spot was a good start, although it led to freshman Garrett DiGiorgio getting the nod at right tackle.

In his first career start, DiGiorgio started off slow, and he got flagged for a false start midway through the second quarter that wound up extending the field goal try for kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, which he missed. Thompson-Robinson said he had to chew out DiGiorgio at halftime, and whatever the quarterback said must have worked.

Outside of a holding penalty that occurred once the Bruins were already up 24 late, the freshman did everything he needed to in the second half. He didn't allow a sack and he helped pave the way for a running game that really started to take off.

Anderson is a veteran and will surely be welcomed back with open arms when he gets fully healthy, and that addition will be a much-needed one for UCLA in the final few weeks of the season. Still, DiGiorgio's starting debut showed a lot of promise, and considering he could very well be the Bruins' starting left tackle in 2022, that should be very comforting for the coaching staff and fanbase.

Making a bowl means a lot, but not everything

For guys like Thompson-Robinson, Gaines, receiver Kyle Philips, safety Stephan Blaylock, receiver Kazmeir Allen and countless other seniors and veterans, Saturday's win meant a lot.

After three losing seasons to start their collegiate careers, the group will finally be heading to a bowl this winter. Safety Quentin Lake, who was a freshman on the 2017 Cactus Bowl participant UCLA team, couldn't hold back a smile throughout his entire postgame press conference, knowing that he'll be playing in a bowl once again, four years later.

The whole vibe around the team Saturday night felt really positive, and these players certainly earned it.

But once again, just because the night ended on a positive note doesn't mean all the negatives have been wiped out. Not just the negatives from that game – the whole season as well, in addition to the whole Kelly tenure.

Kelly is still 16-25 as the Bruins' head coach, and he is still one win away from clinching his first winning record in Westwood. His teams have lost big game after big game, and all six of his victories this fall have come against teams with losing records, since-fired coaches or both.

Beating Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Hawaii and this year's versions of Stanford and LSU does not make UCLA a great or good team. So long as the Bruins lose to top-50 teams, the ceiling remains low, and there isn't much they can do to disprove that with games against USC and Cal to end the regular season.

So yes, clinching a bowl berth is great for these players and represents a step forward, but that doesn't mean the program won't take three steps back next year with so many players set to leave. Kelly's overall track record has a shiny new coat with this bowl eligibility, but don't let that distract you from the resume he's built over the last three-plus seasons.

Kelly is far from a lock to return, and he has plenty of convincing left to do if he wants to be back in Westwood next fall.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated