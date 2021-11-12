UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11 Predictions

The season is already winding down for the Bruins, and the stakes are getting higher.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) will play Colorado (3-6, 2-4) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Although the Buffaloes have won three of the last five head-to-head matchups, the Bruins own an 11-5 lead in the all-time series. UCLA enters this year's game as a 17.5-point favorite.

All Bruins is making its picks for who will win, what the score will be and how the game will play out, courtesy of Managing Editor Sam Connon and contributing writer Benjamin Royer.

Sam Connon, Managing Editor

Prediction: UCLA 37, Colorado 30

It's easy to feel pessimistic about the Bruins at this point in the season.

Since starting the year 2-0, UCLA is 3-4, the same record they held last year. And since they crawled back to 5-2, the Bruins got outplayed against two superior teams to fall to the 5-4 they sit at now. There have been a handful of missed opportunities and disappointing results considering the stakes, and those stakes remain high with bowl eligibility still on the line.

But even taking into account all the excruciating moments fans have had to tolerate this fall, UCLA is still in a prime position to get over the hump this weekend against Colorado.

Now, that doesn't mean the Bruins are exempt from head-scratching mistakes and frustrating sequences of inconsistency and soft defense, but given how much better they are than the Buffaloes on paper, it should all even out in the end. Colorado's offense was one of the worst single units on either side of the ball in the entire country for the first half of the season, averaging 8.5 points and 203.8 yards per game on 3.6 yards per play across its first four FBS games.

Things have changed the last four weeks though – excluding their three-point, 104-yard performance against Cal on Oct. 23, the Buffaloes averaged 33.3 points and 366 yards per game on 5.8 yards per play across those other three games.

That is quite the turnaround, and given how UCLA has proved vulnerable to both the run and the pass at different points this season, Colorado could very well put up those kind of numbers again on Saturday.

The Buffaloes' defense got a lot of credit earlier in the season when they held an FCS opponent to seven points in Week 1 and then-No. 5 Texas A&M to 10 points in Week 2, but as their offense has started to trend up, their defense took a turn for the worse. Five of Colorado's last seven opponents have scored over 30 points, and the only one they held to under 26 was then-winless Arizona. Against their last six non-Arizona opponents, they're allowing 36.6 points per game.

With quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson expected to make his return and Alec Anderson possible getting back to right tackle, expect UCLA to be able to hit that mark and outpace an improved Colorado offense.

Benjamin Royer, contributing writer

Prediction: UCLA 34, Colorado 17

Karl Dorrell is returning to the Rose Bowl for the first time since his tenure at UCLA ended in 2007, but Colorado does not have the same firepower from when they won the head-to-head matchup last season in Boulder.

The Buffaloes are coming off of two of their most impressive offensive showings of the season, scoring 29 points against then-No. 7 Oregon and 37 points in an unexpected victory against Oregon State. Now they’ll turn to UCLA, which fell to Fresno State in their last showing coming off of a bye week.

In the ever-chaotic Pac-12, a week of rest was probably welcome for the Bruins, especially after Week 9 brought a loss to Utah.

All signs are pointing to Thompson-Robinson returning from his thumb injury, which will open up the Bruins’ offense. Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers looked efficient against Utah and will likely be an important factor in 2022, but the big play traits that Thompson-Robinson harnesses will allow for UCLA to hold their own on Saturday instead of crashing early in the contest.

In 2021, Colorado has only averaged 19.1 points per game, which would make it possible that UCLA’s defense could have a good showing. I believe they will achieve that, much to the chagrin of Bruin fans who have been relentlessly lobbying for the removal of defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro.

Colorado is not the same passing team they were in 2020. Sam Noyer transferred out of the Buffaloes' program before the 2021 season and Brendon Lewis, though intriguing, will struggle against the blitz packages the Bruins run.

Capitalizing on errors from Colorado is a test of awareness and defensive ability. The Bruins have it in them to impress when no one is predicting them to.

Freshman defensive back Devin Kirkwood’s statistics may not blow your mind, but he is due for a season-defining game on Saturday. Look for the Gardena, California, native to have a nice showing.

The direction of the program may still be up in the air when the clock runs out on Saturday evening, but bowl eligibility will finally be secured after a three-week wait for a sixth win.

