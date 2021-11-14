UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Comeback Win Over the Buffaloes

There was criticism galore Saturday night, but ending the night on a 37-0 run with a bowl berth in hand certainly softened the hate for the time being.

UCLA football (6-4 ,4-3 Pac-12) had its fair share of ups and downs Saturday against Colorado (3-7, 2-5), with most of those downs coming in the first half and most of the ups coming in the second. That led to a very pessimistic fanbase through the first 30 minutes of competition between the two Pac-12 South foes, only for them to be shocked when things got flipped around in a big way down the stretch.

With one of the worst offenses in the country coming to town, many expected the Buffaloes to be slow coming out of the gates – and they were, but so were the Bruins.

The teams each went three-and-out on their first drives of the night, and fans were already rolling their eyes, preparing for a slugfest of poorly-played football.

When the points did eventually start coming, it wasn't the top-30 offense that was putting them up. Instead, it was the bottom-15 Buffaloes who went on to score on four of their next five possessions while the Bruins had just one scoring play through five drives.

One of UCLA's possessions ended in an interception by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson when he overthrew tight end Greg Dulcich, with another ending in a penalty-turned-turnover on downs and another on a missed field goal.

Before a late field goal narrowed the gap a little going into the half, UCLA trailed 20-7 late in the second quarter. Considering Colorado had been averaging 19 points per game entering Saturday and had just one win against a team that isn't Arizona or in the FCS, people were none to pleased with the opening half performance.

For all the talk of firing the head coach and defensive coordinator, not everyone was out of hope, thanks in part to the good faith spread around by No. 2 UCLA men's basketball following their win over No. Villanova on Friday.

The optimistic followers, while there were very few at times, had their faith pay off pretty much right away in the second half.

UCLA marched down the field for a touchdown, then did that four more times in a row en route to 34 second-half points. And not only that, but Colorado didn't manage to score one more point for the rest of the night, leading to the Bruins taking a commanding lead almost immediately after coming back out for the final 30 minutes.

The Bruins capped it all off with a punt return by receiver Kyle Philips, his first of the season, as they went up by 44-20 in the fourth.

The win meant UCLA would be playing in a bowl for the first time since 2017. The Bruins are still trying to secure their first winning season since 2015 and their coach is far from safe, but there is at least going to be an extra night of competition for this team in December, no matter who's around by then.

For some, it's clear they've already made their mind up on the fate of Kelly and his staff, while others are just happy to see a win in the moment.

