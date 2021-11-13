UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Storylines to Watch

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off its Week 11 game against Colorado (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Bruins dropped two games in a row to No. 3 Oregon and No. 24 Utah before heading into their bye battered and bruised. The Buffaloes opened their season 0-4 against FBS teams, but have since gone 2-2 and are even averaging over 30 points per game across their last two.

Heading into the Week 11 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want to have answered by the final whistle.

What will Dorian Thompson-Robinson look like?

At this point, we're assuming Thompson-Robinson will be good to go for Saturday.

He's been a full participant in practice all week and he spoke to the media 1-on-1 Monday, which UCLA Athletics typically wouldn't set up if he wasn't on track to start. The bye week certainly came at the right time for Thompson-Robinson, and he even said he came close to being cleared against Utah despite being only a few days removed from the thumb injury he suffered against Oregon.

Two weeks later, with full medical clearance, it will be interesting to see how coach Chip Kelly decides to use him in the offense against Colorado.

It wasn't all that long ago that it seemed the Bruins would be able to beat the Buffaloes just by hitting a few field goals, considering they were averaging 7.4 points per game against FBS teams who weren't then-winless Arizona. But with UCLA's recent defensive struggles against the run and Colorado putting up 29 and 37 points the past two weeks, the Bruins probably can't afford to be overly conservative when they get the ball.

At the same time, Thompson-Robinson said his thumb isn't fully healed, so while he looks OK in practice, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to make the throws he normally could.

Kelly will have to put together an aggressive offensive game plan, but one that also takes into account whatever physical limitations Thompson-Robinson has at the moment. Maybe that takes the form of more read options or designed runs or fewer throws outside the numbers, or maybe Kelly puts his head down and sticks with the same game plan he was going to give Thompson-Robinson regardless of his thumb injury.

Will Jarek Broussard continue to haunt the UCLA defense?

Colorado may have stumbled to a 1-4 start this season, but last year, they opened the year 4-0.

A big part of that was running back Jarek Broussard, who wound up rushing for 895 yards and five touchdowns in six games in 2020 and averaged 193.8 scrimmage yards per game during that winning streak alone. It all started with 187 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the season opener, which just so happened to come against UCLA.

Broussard finished in the red zone, broke out big gains and did pretty much everything in his power to bury the Bruins early and stave off a comeback late, and his Buffaloes won 48-42. The loss marked the third straight season opener UCLA had dropped under coach Chip Kelly, and it immediately lowered the ceiling and soured the taste of the already out-of-the-ordinary 2020 season.

But although Broussard went on to have a really great first half of the shortened season last year, he hasn't exactly been the same play since.

After Colorado opened 4-0, it went 2-8 over its next 10 outings and Broussard never once surpassed 100 yards rushing in that span. Following a win over FCS program Northern Colorado in Week 1, Broussard went on to average 37.9 yards per game on 3.5 yards per carry over his next seven appearances.

Broussard rebounded just in time to come into the UCLA matchup on a high, however, as he rushed for 151 yards last weekend en route to a win over Oregon State.

It remains to be seen which version of Broussard shows up Saturday night, but Bruin fans are surely hoping it isn't the one that kicked their teeth in last fall.

What's going on with the run game and O-line?

The Bruins' physicality and dominance in the trenches defined their early-season outburst, and that showed up in that stat sheet too.

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown were leading the charge between and outside the tackles, and UCLA was rushing for 227.5 yards as a team during its 5-2 start. They were earning national praise for gashing LSU, and they even strung together game-winning performances late against Arizona and Washington.

The past two weeks against Oregon and Utah have gone differently, though, as the Bruins' rushing production has essentially been slashed in half with just 128 yards per game across those losses.

Right tackle Alec Anderson's absence against the Utes definitely hurt, and he still may not be able to play Saturday versus the Buffaloes despite practicing most of the week. Having Jon Gaines II move to right tackle and Atonio Mafi replace him at right guard led a disastrous results, most notably in pass protection, but in run blocking as well.

While Gaines and Mafi have thrived in other positions at different points this season, the way they worked together on the right side – adding in the fact that Mafi starting meant left guard Paul Grattan had to play every snap without a legitimate starting-caliber backup – was not encouraging in the slightest. If Anderson can't return, maybe it's time to try freshman Garrett DiGiorgio on the outside and let Gaines and Mafi slide back into their usual roles on the interior.

Outside of how it would impact Thompson-Robinson's protection, giving the ground game a boost is arguably even more important on a game-by-game basis for this Bruin squad. If they can't run the ball, they can't win – it's as simple as that.

Colorado has allowed 200 or more rushing yards in four of its last five games, so this Saturday marks a perfect chance for the offensive line to regain its footing and Charbonnet and Brown to get back on track.

Is this do or die for Kelly?

While a win will come far from calming the fanbase or turning the Bruins' season around, a loss could potentially be catastrophic.

Losing to Colorado would be bad in its own right, considering the Buffaloes only have three wins because they beat an FCS team and an Arizona team that hadn't won a game in two years. To get outpaced by their offense, which ranks in the bottom 12 in the country in scoring, would be an embarrassment, and don't just take our word for it – Oregon State fired its defensive coordinator after allowing 37 points to Colorado last week.

Looking outside of the vacuum of this weekend, it might as well be a nail in the coffin for Kelly.

A loss would make it three straight when the Bruins were pretty much in control of their own destiny before the start of said losing streak. It would also mark UCLA's fourth consecutive home loss, and it will probably come in front of a record-low crowd one day removed from UCLA men's basketball earning a sellout crowd at Pauley Pavilion.

And how ironic would it be if Karl Dorrell came to the Rose Bowl 14 years after being fired by UCLA for posting five seasons of .500 or better and snuffed out Chip Kelly, who is 15-25 without a single bowl appearance in four seasons.

There are rumbling that Kelly's days are numbered, and a loss to Colorado on Saturday would make that number even smaller for a handful of reasons.

Again, UCLA should win this one comfortably, but it never hurts to prepare for the worst – or best, depending on who you ask.

