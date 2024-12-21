Could Schwesinger Replace Former UCLA Star in NFL?
UCLA football is losing its best player as redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Schwesinger had an outstanding 2024 season for the Bruins, posting 136 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions. His season landed him multiple award nominations at his position, as 2024 was truly a breakout year for Schwesinger.
Starting off his collegiate career as a walk-on, Schwesinger improved greatly over his three years with UCLA before taking a giant leap this past season. With Schwesinger declaring for the draft, could he take another former Bruin's job?
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of some depth at their linebacker position, as their starting inside linebacker, Kyzir White's production has taken a step back this season. Former UCLA Bruin Krys Barnes is also in his last year on contract with the Cardinals, which could be addressed in their draft selection.
Barnes has been a solid second-string option at middle linebacker for the Cardinals this season, but as his contract is set to expire at the conclusion of this season, and now at the age of 26 (he will be 27 when 2025's season begins), his days as a Cardinal could be coming to a close.
On the season, the UCLA alum has put up 31 total tackles, 18 of them being solos, has sacked opposing quarterbacks twice, and has three stuffs on the year. His contributions early on in the season definitely helped push the Cardinals to hold onto first place in the NFC West.
As the Cardinals are a team that could use some depth at their linebacker position, and given Schwesinger's breakout year and could carry on his UCLA legacy in the NFL, the Cardinals could be a potential landing spot for him.
While the 2025 NFL Draft seems ions away, the NFL is in its dog days of the season, where front offices need to start to think about what they need to improve for the following season. The Cardinals and Barnes are not out of all playoff possibilities but will need to turn up the heat if they want to make a push.
