Daily Bruin, Daily Trojan Brace for Return of Annual Blood Bowl

No fans were allowed in the stands for the crosstown rivalry matchup between the Bruins and Trojans last fall, but at least those teams still got to play a game.

The same cannot be said for their schools’ respective student newspapers.

For over 50 years, the Daily Bruin and Daily Trojan would meet up the weekend of the UCLA-USC football game and play a flag football game known as "The Blood Bowl." Baseball Hall of Famer and former 6-foot-10 Daily Trojan photographer Randy Johnson once suited up on the USC side in the early 1980s, with former Minnesota Timberwolves executive David Kahn playing for the Daily Bruin in the same era.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping students off campus and newsrooms closed down, the 2020 Blood Bowl was ruled as a no contest.

The 2021 rendition of the game, which has since transitioned to two-hand touch, is officially on the slate, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at USC Village. The extended wait has built up more interest in the historic game than usual, said Daily Bruin Sports Editor Jon Christon.

"We've gotten a lot of questions from people I didn't even know how they found out about the Blood Bowl," Christon said. "You can sense a little bit of anticipation for sure."

It has now been two full years since the last Blood Bowl was played, meaning most of the rostered student journalists who took the field that night in 2019 have since graduated. The only expected returners on the Daily Bruin side are senior staffers Jared Tay and EJ Panaligan, while the Daily Trojan won't have any veterans reappearing Friday.

Christon has never played in a Blood Bowl himself, missing the 2019 game his freshman year to cover UCLA women's basketball's 92-58 win over Northern Colorado at Pauley Pavilion. He said he's ready to take over at quarterback this year, though, still looking for redemption after getting passed over in favor of the coach's son on his school's fourth-grade football team.

Designating himself as the starting quarterback has meant certain co-workers have been buttering him up this week looking for targets, including Panaligan, who told Christon he wants more looks than he got in 2019.

"He told me he's gonna be our Deebo Samuel," Christon said. "He called me his Jimmy G the other day, so hopefully we have a good connection."

The Daily Bruin is the reigning Blood Bowl champion, having beaten the Daily Trojan 9-6 in a game in which every touchdown counted as one point.

Daily Trojan Sports Editor Anthony Gharib was not on the field for the Daily Trojan's loss, but he said the result still lingers around certain USC circles.

"You always want to win," Gharib said. "It would be cool to get some revenge to get back for some of my friends who played two years ago."

Gharib grew up mostly playing basketball, but said he's going to be part of the quarterback rotation implemented by coaches Twesha Dikshit and David Ramirez, the paper's Editor in Chief and Managing Editor.

The two school papers aren't just meeting up on the gridiron though, as they have been working all week to put together their second-ever crossover issue to preview the game being played in front of tens of thousands of fans Saturday afternoon.

Gharib said it's been nice working with his Daily Bruin counterparts on the special edition, and he looks forward to capping off the week of production with some healthy competition.

"Some things are bigger than rivalries," Gharib said. "It's cool to just have moments like this, just to have fun, play football and keep it simple."

Editor's Note: For the purpose of transparency – and a little bit of gloating – All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon is a Daily Bruin alumnus who participated in the Blood Bowl in 2018 and 2019. Connon was DB’s starting quarterback in both contests, and he threw nine touchdowns en route to the win in 2019.

