Deep Dive on Bruins' Upcoming Opposing Offense
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) are on one of the hottest streaks in the Big Ten, winning their past three games, all in conference play. They will face off against another talented offense when they travel to Seattle to play the Washington Huskies (5-5) with several high-caliber weapons.
The Huskies possess the seventh-best overall offense in the conference, averaging 405.5 yards per game. The passing attack has been their bread and butter this season, averaging 264.5 yards per game through the air.
Senior Quarterback: Will Rogers
Rogers is a fifth-year transfer senior in his first season with the Huskies. He spent four years with Mississippi State before making the chance this past offseason. He had been very successful with the Bulldogs, throwing for 35+ touchdowns in back-to-back seasons with less than 10 interceptions.
So far this year, Rogers has been very sharp, completing 71.4% of his passes for 2,343 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He made the move to the Big Ten this season and has fit in rather nicely with his new team.
There are not many players in college football with more experience at the quarterback position than Rogers. He has played in 52 career games and has thrown over 100 touchdown passes in his long career. Much like they saw from former quarterback Michael Penix Jr., experience is key to success.
Junior Running Back: Jonah Coleman
The Huskies possess yet another offensive threat that ranks inside the top five in Big Ten categories. Coleman has the fourth-most rush yards in the conference (913) and seven of the Huskies' 10 rushing touchdowns this season.
Coleman is a transfer from the University of Arizona. In two seasons as a Wildcats, Coleman garnered 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns. With two games to play in his junior season, he has a chance to eclipse both numbers in one year with the Huskies.
At 5-9, 229 pounds, Coleman is a shifty running back with the power to still run downhill and knock over tacklers. He will be a perfect matchup for Bruins' linebackers Carson Schwesinger, Kain Medrano, and Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Sophomore Receiver: Denzel Boston
Boston is currently tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the Big Ten (9) alongside Ohio State freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith. He is also third in receiving yards in the conference (717). on 55 catches this year, Boston has been one of the best in the conference and the country.
The sophomore has taken significant strides in his second season with the Huskies. He caught just five passes last year due to the future NFL receiver group that was around him during their National Championship appearance season.
He has been the feature pass catcher for Rogers this season and has blossomed as yet another Huskies receiver that has next-level potential. The Bruins must find a way to silence Boston because they have not seen many like him this season in the pass game.
The Huskies are coming off a brutal offensive performance against one of the conference's best teams in Penn State. They were only about to muster a pair of field goals, falling 35-6 to put them at .500 for the season. They will be in a bounce back spot while the Bruins try to keep the momentum rolling.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE