UCLA Football: Former Pac-12 Running Back Visiting Bruins This Weekend
A Deion Sanders charge is reportedly moseying.
Now-ex-Colorado Buffaloes tailback Alton McCaskell, the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 while with the University of Houston Cougars, is slated to his find his third college program with two remaining seasons of eligibility.
A source informs Pete Thamel of ESPN that McCaskill will pay his inaugural visit as a transfer to the Bruins this weekend.
Last season with the Buffs, the 6'1", 200-pound sophomore running back notched 14 carries for a total of 59 yards, plus two receptions for a total of 19 yards.
He had a much bigger role on the Cougars, however, in 2021. He registered 189 carries over 961 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 21 receptions over 113 yards and two touchdowns.
UCLA's offense is slowly beginning to take shape under new head coach DeShaun Foster and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who won two Super Bowls while guiding the Kansas City Chiefs' unbeatable attack.
The NCAA transfer portal closes on Tuesday, April 30th, so it would behoove McCaskell to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later. Here's hoping that the Bruins are in it.