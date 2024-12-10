Former UCLA Bruins Star Would Benefit from Big Trade
Heading into the 2024 NFL campaign, many viewed Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet as a potential breakout candidate.
The problem was that Charbonnet's opportunities were surely going to be limited due to the presence of Kenneth Walker in front of him in the backfield.
But on Sunday, Walker was sidelined with an injury, and Charbonnet took center stage.
The former UCLA Bruins star achieved career-highs in carries (22), rushing yards (134), rushing touchdowns (two), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (59) during the Seahawks' pivotal 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
It was the breakthrough performance that so many had been waiting for, and now, some are wondering if Seattle will be able to find more playing time Charbonnet once Walker returns.
Matthew Berry of NBC Sports revealed a rather bold claim on the UCLA product this week, indicating that the halfback deserves more touches.
"He's an every down back stuck on a team that has another every down back," Berry said.
That's great news for the Seahawks, but not exactly good news for Charbonnet, who almost surely won't be getting 22 carries once Walker is back in the fold.
But could this potentially open the door to Seattle trading Walker in the offseason?
Charbonnet exhibited some promise during his rookie campaign in 2023, rushing for 462 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.3 yards per carry and catching 33 passes for 209 yards.
Through 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has registered 400 yards and seven scores on the ground, adding 36 receptions for 263 yards while reaching the end zone once.
Perhaps Charbonnet would be more efficient if he were getting regular opportunities. For reference, he had totaled 19 rushing attempts in the previous five games combined.
The Bellflower, California native led the Pac-12 with 1,359 rushing yards during his final season with the Bruins in 2022, also posting a robust seven yards per tote.
That led to the Seahawks selecting Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Considering how effective Charbonnet looked in Week 14, Seattle may want to seriously consider paving the way for him in 2025 by jettisoning Walker in the coming months.
