Former UCLA Coach Finds New Home as Offensive Analyst
In a strategic move to enhance its coaching staff, the University of Michigan has re-hired former UCLA offensive line coach Juan Castillo as an offensive analyst, per 247Sports.
With over 40 years of experience in football, Castillo is no stranger to the Michigan program, having previously served as an analyst in 2019.
Castillo's hiring follows his tenure with the UCLA Bruins, where he was instrumental in developing their offensive line. Known for his expertise and ability to develop talent, Castillo has built a reputation as a highly respected coach in both college football and the NFL.
Castillo’s coaching career spans multiple decades, with notable tenures at several NFL organizations. He spent 18 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including 13 years as the team’s offensive line coach. His technical knowledge, combined with his ability to get the best out of his players mentally, made him a sought-after coach in professional football.
In 2022, Castillo joined UCLA’s staff as the offensive line coach, tasked with rebuilding the Bruins’ front five. Under his guidance, the offensive line showed notable improvement in both run blocking and pass protection, contributing to UCLA’s overall offensive success.
Castillo’s emphasis on cohesion, physicality, and technique led to a significant leap in the line's performance. Additionally, his leadership helped elevate the development of younger players, laying the foundation for future success.
However, despite the progress made during Castillo's time in Los Angeles, UCLA opted for a change at the position heading into the 2024 season, hiring Andy Kwon as its new offensive line coach. Kwon, who was previously serving as the offensive line coach at Arkansas State is regarded for his strong teaching ability and attention to detail.
Castillo’s return to Michigan marks a return to familiar territory. In 2019, he worked as an offensive analyst under previous head coach Jim Harbaugh, contributing to the team’s strategic planning and game preparation. This past experience with Michigan makes him well-acquainted with the program and the coaching staff, setting the stage for a smooth reintroduction.
As an analyst, Castillo will not directly coach players on the field but will focus on breaking down film, assisting in game plans, and providing valuable insights into offensive line play. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the technical and strategic elements of the game will be instrumental in shaping Michigan's offensive schemes.
Castillo’s return to Michigan represents another key step in the Wolverines' ongoing pursuit of success. His depth of knowledge, particularly in offensive line play, will add another layer of expertise to Michigan’s already talented coaching staff.
As the team continues to aim for national prominence, Castillo’s insights will be vital in refining the offensive line and helping the Wolverines maintain their dominance in the trenches — an area where games are often won or lost.
