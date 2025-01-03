Former UCLA Star Has Been Destructive in Underrated Rookie Year
When the Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick of the NFL Draft last spring, questions immediately surfaced, especially with Dallas Turner on the board.
However, the Colts have been vindicated in their decision to select Latu.
The former UCLA Bruins star has played in all 16 games for Indianapolis this season, rattling off 31 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 12 quarterback hits.
What's more, Latu has racked up 37 total pressures and boasts an impressive overall grade of 72.6 from Pro Football Focus, including a 72.9 pass-rushing grade.
It seems like Latu is just getting started.
The 24-year-old hasn't even gotten extensive playing time during his rookie campaign, playing in just 54 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps.
Yet, he has still managed to be a destructive force along Indianapolis' defensive front.
Latu actually began his collegiate career at Washington in 2019, but due to a neck injury, he proceeded to miss all of 2020 and 2021.
Following the two-year hiatus from football, Latu entered the transfer portal and made his way to UCLA, when he established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the country.
During his debut campaign with the Bruins, Latu registered 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
The following year, the Sacramento native was even better, finishing with 49 stops, 22 tackles for loss (which led the nation), 13 sacks, a couple of interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
He was named an All-American for his efforts.
Latu's potential is obvious. He was a dominant force at UCLA, and he has already flashed his significant talent with the Colts.
There is still plenty of room for Latu to grow, and he is playing on an Indianapolis team that could absolutely use some more help defensively.
The Colts won't be going to the playoffs this year, but a strong offseason should have them back in the mix in 2025. If that ends up being the case, you can bet that Latu will be at the forefront of Indianapolis' resurgence.
