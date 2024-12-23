Former UCLA WR Loya Commits to New Home
One of UCLA football's biggest transfer portal losses this month was that of wide receiver Logan Loya.
The five-year Bruin decided to leave the program after turning in a solid 2024 season in which he posted 348 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Loya finished his long career as a Bruin having totaled 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 receptions in 47 games. His best season was his 2023 campaign when he recorded 655 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions, all of which led the team.
Loya, a four-star prospect in the class of 2020, played at St. John Bosco High School. He enrolled at UCLA in January of 2020 and would only play in a combined 10 games through his first two seasons with the program before stepping into a larger role in 2022.
Loya was one of the first Bruins to enter the portal this month, and now, he has settled on a new home.
On Monday, Loya announced on social media that he has committed to Minnesota.
Loya's departure is one of the reasons UCLA will need to revamp its passing game this offseason, both at wide receiver and quarterback.
The Bruins still don't have a QB1 and will go into the 2025 season without two of their best receivers from this past season -- Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant, who recently committed to Florida.
Loya announced his decision to enter the portal on Dec. 4, posting the following message on social media:
"BRUIN NATION!
"From the moment I stepped onto campus, UCLA became more than just a school- it became my home. As I reflect on this journey, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has been a part of it.
"TO THE FANS: Thank you for your unwavering support and for creating an atmosphere that made every game unforgettable. Playing at the Rose Bowl has given me some of the most incredible memories. Your energy, passion, and love for UCLA football made every Saturday special, and I'll always carry those moments with me.
"TO MY TEAMMATES: You've become more than teammates- you're family. The memories we've created, the battles we've fought, and the bonds we've built will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm proud to call you my brothers.
"TO MY COACHES AND STAFF: To Coach Kelly and Coach Foster, thank you for believing in me and challenging me to grow both as a player and a person. Your guidance, mentorship, and lessons will stay with me forever. I am grateful for everything you've poured into me over these five years.
"TO MY FAMILY: You've been my rock through it all. Your love, sacrifices, and constant encouragement have been the foundation of my journey. I wouldn't be where I am today without you.
"With that being said, after five amazing seasons, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal for my final season of eligibility. I am excited for this next chapter of my journey, and I am proud to leave here as a Bruin for life, walking away with two degrees, countless memories, and relationships I'll cherish forever.
"THANK YOU UCLA for EVERYTHING,
"With Love, Logan Loya #17"
