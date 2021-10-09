    • October 9, 2021
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Wildcats, all week long.
    With UCLA football's game against Arizona coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    SI Pac-12 Week 6 Power Rankings: UCLA Falls to Middle of Pack Following Loss

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Arizona

    Arizona Looking for First Win of Season Against Floundering UCLA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 6

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Film Takeaways, Impact of Penalties Against Arizona State (10/4)

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert on Moving on to Arizona (10/4)

    WATCH: Cam Johnson, Kain Medrano Talk UCLA Relying on Pressure, Winning 1-on-1 Battles (10/5)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Details UCLA's Offensive Line Rotation, Jedd Fisch Relationship (10/6)

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Shuffling Positions, Building Chemistry Through Communication (10/6)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 4

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 6

    A Look Back

    UCLA Football Falls Off in Second Half, Gets Gutted By Arizona State

    UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Second Half Meltdown

    UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 5 vs. Arizona State

    Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Falls Out of Top 25 Following Loss

